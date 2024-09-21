Bryce Young Fans Flood Ex-Girlfriend Myra Gordon’s Social Media With Hate Comments Amid Rumors of Her Dating an NBA Star

There are tough times, and then there are Bryce Young-level tough times. Days after losing his QB1 position at the Carolina Panthers, Young has been dealt with another blow as his rumored girlfriend Myra Gordon is reportedly dating NBA point guard Tyrese Maxey. This dumpster fire of a development has left fans, especially those of the NFL quarterback, quite unhappy.

Advertisement

The rumors of Myra dating Maxey first surfaced when the NBA star started commenting on her photos. Over time, the one-off comment became a regular occurrence, with the final nail in the coffin being the duo spotted together at an Eagles game. Since then, the internet has been buzzing about the brewing romance.

Unfortunately for Young, he not only has to see his ex-flame move on with someone else but also endure the worst form of his career at the same time. The tipping point for Bryce occurred after he was reduced to tears after a horror show against the Chargers this week.

Seeing their QB endure so much at once brought out the worst side in Panthers fans, who took to Myra’s latest Instagram post to troll her. From accusing the former Alabama alum of “breaking” Bryce Young to likening her to Thanos for the athletes she has dated so far, fans crossed all limits in their trolling of Myra.

The irony of the comments section, however, was summed up by Tyrese’s comment. Given that Myra had posted the picture to announce her becoming a licensed realtor, the NBA star wrote, “Soooooo can u find me a house orrrrrr.”

As seen from the screen grabs above, the majority of the comments on Gordon’s post criticised her for her dating history. So, it’s only fitting to shed some light on Gordon’s past flings.

Myra has previously dated Shedeur Sanders

According to reports online, before linking up with Bryce Young, Myra Gordon was rumored to be involved in flings with CU Buffs superstar Shedeur Sanders and Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green.

While it’s ideally nobody’s business to judge Myra for her dating history, Panthers fans have gone all out against the realtor for this.

Instead, the Panthers’ fanbase should unite and focus their energy on supporting their QB during this rough patch. Sauce Gardner, for example, set the path for Panthers fans in a now-deleted tweet by advising Young to jam to ‘Needed That’ by A Boogie wit da Hoodie to numb his pain.

While Gardener’s decision to publicly suggest the song has received mixed reactions, the thought does count. Rather than attacking Gordon who has moved on with her life, the focus should be on getting Bryce back to his Alabama days.