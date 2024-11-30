Fans Slam Tyreek Hill for Moving on From Chiefs as the WR Reacts to Raiders’ Last-Minute Fumble

Nov 28, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The NFL universe keeps wondering how the Kansas City Chiefs continue to pull off miracle victories while staring down imminent defeats. There’s no mystery to Friday’s contest, where the Las Vegas Raiders graciously gifted Kansas City a win by coughing up a possible game-winning field goal chance.

The Raiders fumble it, the Chiefs recover it to seal the game ‼️#LVvsKC on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/WvNvUONRM5 — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2024

The play led football fans of all notoriety to lament another Chiefs’ triumph. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill also chimed in on the matter with disbelief at what transpired. “No way,” the star WR wrote on X.

no way — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 29, 2024

Hill, a former Chief, was quickly pounced upon by Twitter/X commenters after the WR shared his thoughts. “Cheetah” was part of Patrick Mahomes’ first Super Bowl victory back in 2019-20, but was traded to Miami ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. He left, in large part, because he wanted a mammoth contract extension. Hence, “you could be there, but you chose a million dollars“-like comments were dropped in numbers on the WR’s post.

You could be there.. but you chose a few million dollars. — BrownsMuse (@CleBrownsMuse) November 29, 2024

We all know that you wish you were here — Uchee (@Uchee707) November 29, 2024

How many rings did you give up? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 29, 2024

Hill got his desired new deal from the Dolphins (four-year, $120 million) the same day he joined them. He was incredible his first two years there, becoming the first player to post back-to-back 1,700-yard seasons. His production this year hasn’t been the same, in large part because of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury.

Tyreek Hill has zero playoff wins since leaving Kansas City

As a Chief, Hill shared the spotlight with Travis Kelce as Mahomes’ “biggest weapon.” He has lit it up in South Beach, posting numbers unparalleled by other Dolphins receivers. This, though, has come at the cost of postseason success.

Hill was routinely making deep playoff runs with the Chiefs. But in Miami, he has not won a playoff game (0-2) or appeared beyond the wild card round. Meanwhile, Kansas City has gone on to win two more Lombardi Trophies without him.

Two rings since you left, but man I miss you Cheetah. Crazy how much I miss the good old days. — BlueBullTradingCo (@BlueBullTrading) November 29, 2024

Both parties have proven they can succeed without one another. Hill has dominated the league statistically but hasn’t won another championship. Kansas City has won titles but hasn’t posted other-worldly offensive production.

Overall, it seems as if each side of the equation has gotten what they wanted. However, fans will always ask the ‘Cheetah’ – why he prioritized individual accolades over championships. Unless Hill helps the Dolphins claim a Super Bowl, he’ll always be viewed as the loser of his divorce from the Chiefs.