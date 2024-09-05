Fire Them: Chris Broussard Blasts Execs & Coaches Who Omitted Patrick Mahomes From “3 QBs to Start Franchise With” List

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a behind-the-back underhand pass to tight end Travis Kelce (87) (not pictured) against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t seem to be the favorite QB of at least 2 executives in the NFL. In a recently released poll of NFL executives & coaches, Mahomes received 25 out of 27 votes for the ‘three QBs you’d start a franchise with’ title and Chris Broussard was bewildered.

On the First Things First show, Broussard was outraged and stated that the guys who didn’t pick Mahomes should be fired as ‘they don’t know what they are doing‘ and no owner should trust them to build a good team:

“The two guys that didn’t have Mahomes in their top three should be fired…I’m entrusting you with my draft process over the next five years and you don’t like Patrick Mahomes, you’re gone. Bye”

According to Broussard, no team should entrust recruiters who can’t recognize Mahomes’ pure talent. With 3 Super Bowls in the bag, Broussard’s claim about the Chiefs QB is entirely justifiable.

Bolstering his argument, he highlighted how Mahomes managed to win those Super Bowls even with “receivers that can’t catch.”

In Broussard’s view, Lamar Jackson is the only other quarterback capable of winning games with a struggling offense, while others like Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Brock Purdy still need to prove themselves in similar situations.

Mahomes is capable of changing his game from passing to rushing based on the opponent’s defense and the 3 Super Bowl wins are enough to make him the number one pick to start a franchise. And Lamar is arguably the best quarterback ever when it comes to rushing, and he’s the center of the Ravens’ dual attack.

Who else can take the remaining two slots?

Nick Wright makes his own list

Wright talked about the legitimacy of the poll and claimed that if a proper vote was conducted, every NFL boss would have picked Patrick Mahomes as their first choice with the remaining two QBs based on their preferred style of play. He said:

“The 28-year-old, who’s at the peak of his powers and on a reasonable contract and way better than everyone else I’ll start with him”.

In his opinion, for the other slots, if the team wanted someone experienced with a lot of years remaining in the NFL, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson were ideal picks. For someone on a budget, rookies Caleb William, Jaden Daniels, and Drake Maye would be good options, and for someone looking to get the ‘best of both worlds’ CJ Stroud would be the ultimate pick.

Wright’s list included some of the best active QBs but it won’t go down with everyone as many names like Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, and Brock Purdy were overlooked.

Prescott’s 4500+ passing yards in 2023 display his quality as a game-maker. However, the only downside would be his hefty price tag.

Despite his age, Rodgers has a lot of experience playing big games, can easily exploit the gaps in the opponent’s defense and a $37 million price tag puts him in the middle of the NFL quarterback salary range.

When the price tag becomes a deciding factor, look no further than Brock Purdy, who led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, despite his criticism as a ‘system QB.’ His young age and less than a million price tag make him the best bargain in the whole league.