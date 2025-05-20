Highlighting Patrick Mahomes’ Lofty Deal, Kurt Benkert Asserts the Chiefs Will Bounce Back From 2025 Super Bowl Defeat

After working their way to the precipice of modern history by winning a consecutive pair of Lombardi trophies, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs controlled their own destiny walking into Super Bowl LIX. Unfortunately for them, any hopes of a historic championship three-peat were cut down by the buzzsaw that was the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

For all of the backlash that Mahomes and the remainder of the Kansas City roster have received since the loss, some believe that the three-time champion is destined for a bounce-back year. Among those who find themselves predicting a resurgence for the Chiefs is former NFL quarterback turned analyst, Kurt Benkert.

In a recent social media thread, the founder of TheDimeLab.com gave his take on the structural integrity of the Chiefs as an organization.

According to Benkert, Kansas City’s ability to win starts at the top. Labeling the team’s general manager, Bett Veach, as “one of the best GMs in football today,” Benkert cited Veach’s handling of Mahomes’ $450-million deal as a prime example of his ability to “Keep KC ahead of the curve.”

“Veach structured Mahomes’ half-a-billion-dollar deal to give the team flexibility every single year. That’s wizardry. I still believe the cap is a myth, but paying someone half a billion and still having room for more is insane.”

Not only has Kansas City managed to sign the right players at the right time for the right amounts of money, Benkert also suggests that the team has mastered the art of “letting go of players at the right time” as well. In referencing the team’s immediate Super Bowl victory after having traded Tyreek Hill, the former quarterback believes that the team has done well to set itself up for success.

Obviously, this season didn’t end how the Chiefs wanted, but if you think that loss marks the beginning of the end, you haven’t been paying attention to how this organization is built. Let’s break it down 🧵 pic.twitter.com/aujxgaiTXN — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) May 19, 2025

In addition to the front office doing its part in making sound business decisions, Benkert also highlighted the “offensive cheat code” that is the duo of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, as well as the fact that they are mirrored by Steve Spagnuolo and a defense that can travel.

While the Chiefs are certainly lacking some explosiveness on offense, they have every means available when it comes to remedying that problem. Now that Kansas City has begun to find success in the NFL Draft as well, the former quarterback believes that Mahomes and co. are still as “scary” as ever.

Simply put, the 40-22 loss on February 9th won’t be the end of this franchise.

“So yeah, this one stings. It was ugly. But if you’re counting out Kansas City because of one game on the biggest stage, you haven’t been watching what this team does every offseason. They’ll be right back. Maybe better than ever.”

Given that Mahomes was able to respond to his first Super Bowl loss by winning two more, Benkert’s thread serves as a reminder as to why it would be unwise to count out what many believe to be the successor to Tom Brady’s throne. Now that the Chiefs appear to have more doubters than ever before, perhaps that’s a message worth spreading.