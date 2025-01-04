“First 3 or 4 Months, Sam Leavitt Didn’t Like Anybody and No One Liked Sam”: Cam Skattebo on the Growth of the Young ASU QB

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) signs the WWE Big 12 championship belt of running back Cam Skattebo (4) celebrates after the Sun Devils defeat the Iowa State Cyclones and win the 2024 Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Many believe the No. 12 Arizona State Sun Devils should have beaten No. 3 Texas in the Peach Bowl. A missed targeting penalty cost them, and eventually, they lost in heartbreaking fashion in double overtime. Senior running back Cam Skattebo was the star of the show, while freshman QB Sam Leavitt also did his bit. A few weeks before that College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup, Skattebo spoke about the evolution of the young signal-caller.

While making a guest appearance on the PHNX Sun Devils Show, Skattebo was frank about Leavitt’s journey through his first two years in Tempe. Apparently, the “first three or four months” after he arrived in 2023 were tough. He clashed with the rest of the roster for weeks. However, he eventually meshed with the guys during the Sun Devils’ Cinderella season this year.

“The first three or four months, Sam didn’t like anybody and no one liked Sam. He was a guy that came in and was not comfortable at all… He knew what he could be. And nobody really believed him because he’s this 19-year-old kid… transferring in from Michigan State. We didn’t really know what he was about.”

Despite that rocky start, the Oregon native kept at it, continuing to “push people even though he didn’t like people.” Eventually, Leavitt’s talent couldn’t be ignored by his teammates. By fall camp, he’d turned the tide and earned the QB1 job in his first season with the Sun Devils.

“I think towards fall camp, people started to understand like, ‘oh my gosh, this kid is good’. During summer workouts and stuff, he started to get a little bit more comfortable and a little bit more confident. Ever since then, everybody started to like him, everybody started to buy in. As you can tell, he’s a helluva player.”

Skattebo went even further, predicting that Leavitt would “win a Heisman in his next three years at Arizona State” because “he is an absolute star”. While that might be a bit premature, Leavitt certainly built a good foundation during his first year as a college starter in 2024.

There were a lot of reasons why Arizona State went from 3-9 last year to 11-3 with a Big 12 Championship this year. Leavitt was definitely one of them.

His stats don’t jump off the page, but they didn’t need to. The Sun Devils had Skattebo for that. Leavitt threw for just under 3,000 yards while tossing 24 TDs against just six picks. He was also a more than capable rusher, tucking and running 110 times for 443 yards and five TDs.

With Skattebo likely heading to the NFL, it’s going to be up to Leavitt to make sure the Sun Devils repeat this 2024 performance next season.