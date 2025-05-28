“Got a Little Bit of Hood to Me”: Norwegian Cam Skattebo Talks About How His Personality Is a Mix of Different Cultures

Cam Skattebo is a star rookie out of Arizona State who was drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round, and he has quite an interesting personality. In his most recent media appearance, Skattebo shared that he has Norwegian roots, which he says contribute to his unique sense of flair. But it doesn’t stop there. Cam also grew up surrounded by a mix of cultures that, according to him, helped shape his colorful personality even further.

Skattebo isn’t just of Norwegian descent, he also has a little bit of Portuguese in him. The combination gives him an interesting accent that sounds unique. But personality-wise, Cam acts a lot differently than people from those countries. Why, you ask?

As the ball carrier revealed on an episode of the St. Brown Podcast, he grew up in and around the ghetto in California, which, as Equanimeous St. Brown put it, makes him “spicy white.”

“I’m looking at you, are you full white?” Equanimeous asked. “Because I feel like you look a little spicy white, I don’t know what it is. I can’t tell. You’ve got the chains on.”

It was a funny description that Equanimeous painted about the rookie running back, who laughed before giving an answer.

“I grew up with a lot of ‘ghettoness’ in my life. So, you know, I’ve got a little bit of hood to me, but I’ve also got some country to me too,” Skattebo replied.

The description made a lot of sense and filled in some gaps about Cam’s background. While he has white skin, he wears chains and talks like someone who grew up around hood culture in America. Now we know that’s because he actually did.

Looking ahead to his rookie season, Skattebo has a chance to come in and snatch the starting job as a third-stringer with the Giants. Tyrone Tracy Jr. was remarkable last season, but he only has one year of work to stand on. And Devin Singletary is nothing to fear at this point in his career.

If he showcases the powerful running ability he displayed at Arizona State, Cam could quickly become a fan favorite in the Big Apple. He’s a tough runner who seeks out contact and can run over two or three guys on his way to a big gain. It’s a fun brand of football to watch.

Furthermore, as a fourth-round pick, Skattebo might be one of the biggest steals in the draft when we look back on it one day. There were five backs selected ahead of him. Yet some publications expect Skattebo to be the third-best rookie running back going into 2025.

Throw in a first-round quarterback choice in Jaxson Dart and a second season of Malik Nabers, and things are starting to look up in New York. The Giants have done a decent job with this rebuild. Now they need to go out and prove that these are the guys of the future.