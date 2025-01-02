“Folks Weren’t Playing in Bowl Games at All”: Ryan Clark Calls the 12 Team College Football Playoff a ‘Major Win’ for NCAA

Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark reacts on the sidelines before a 2024 AFC divisional round game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2024 was a year of growth for college football. According to Ryan Clark, it was once again exciting to watch college football. And it’s all thanks to one change that the NCAA made in 2024.

Advertisement

On the Pivot podcast, Clark explained how the 12-team College Football Playoff model helped make college football interesting again:

“Bringing the college playoffs to twelve games was genius. When was the last time we sat around watching college football excited?…We had got to a point where folks weren’t playing bowl games at all. Now you know at least 4 games are going to be played by the best of the best. Because their National Championship hopes were at stake. We haven’t had that in a long time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Clark (@realrclark)

The CFP expanded from a four-team model to a 12-team format in 2024, allowing for eight additional teams to compete for the national championship following the conference championship weekend.

Previously, only the four highest-ranked teams at the end of the season faced off in two semifinal games, but this new model opens up opportunities for more teams to participate in the playoff race. According to Clark, this has made watching college football exciting again.

Clark noted that previously, many players opted out of bowl games, diminishing their excitement and significance. This trend was concerning as it indicated a lack of motivation for players whose teams were not in contention for a national championship.

He highlighted how many players would prioritize their chances of competing for a National Championship over participating in bowl games that may not hold the same significance.

As Bowl Games often do not determine a National Champion, they are seen as less significant compared to playoff games. Players whose teams are not competing in the College Football Playoff may feel there is little incentive to play in a bowl game.