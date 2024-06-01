“Football Won’t Ever Be The Same”: London Mayor’s Bid For Super Bowl Host Position Irks NFL World

Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; A general overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield during an NFL International Series game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The league is going global, as keeping adding new cities to host the NFL matches. While the fans have reluctantly come around to the idea of international fixtures, hosting the Super Bowl in a foreign country is still unimaginable. But the Mayor of London would like to bring the biggest sports event in America to his city. And fans aren’t loving it.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest games of the season and something that is rooted in American tradition. However, Sadiq Khan wants his city to host that too.

The NFL has developed a strong fan following in Europe over the years, with London hosting three games per year. However, Khan’s ambition to host the Super Bowl in London hasn’t been taken well by the NFL world. Fans said,

If the Super Bowl is ever played in London, football won’t ever be the same lol It’s an American sport… there should be no playoff games outside of America unless they add non-American teams — Mr Unlimmmited (@chris_ferland) May 31, 2024

London needs to stop being greedy. Be grateful your 3 game a years. Way too much dip on their chip talking about a Super Bowl — Corey = Ratings (@Corey14K) May 31, 2024

If London wants the Super Bowl, the NFL should put a price tag on it and starting at no less than $1 Billion. https://t.co/LiicCu2iNO — DPayton (@dtpayton) May 31, 2024

They’d have a better chance of getting their own NFL team then hosting the Superbowl, never going to happen — SaiyanPrincessXO (@1SaiyanPrincess) May 31, 2024

Give us a Champions League final and we’ll give you a Super Bowl — Anti-Social (@UncleRob816) May 31, 2024

American fans, at large, were not onboard with the idea of shifting the Super Bowl to London. While many cited time zone issues, some straight up shot down the idea as Super Bowl is an inherently American phenomenon and shifting it to London will make no sense.

As per NFL.com, five NFL international games will be played in the 2024-25 season. The Eagles and the Packers will play in Sao Paulo, Brazil. London will host three games- the Jets vs the Vikings, the Jaguars vs the Bears, and the Jaguars vs the Patriots. The one remaining game, the Giants vs the Panthers will take place in Munich.

But will the outside venues be able to recreate the same atmosphere and will the fans bring the same passion they do for the soccer games?

Will London be Able to Bring EPL-Type Atmosphere for the NFL?

The Mayor of London is pumped to have the NFL back in his city but will the city be able to bring in numbers and create excitement or at least in proportion to the EPL? Soccer is big in Europe, especially in London. The city is home to 17 soccer clubs. The fans of these English clubs know how to create an electric atmosphere for the games.

It’s hard to see soccer-loving fans turn up for something as long and complex as football. However, last season’s games in London sold out completely and were generally well-recieved. So there is hope that fans will turn up if the league increases the number of games.

Besides the NFL international fixture, the league has also launched the Global Markets Program. It allows the clubs to create a fan base for themselves in foreign cities through events and commercial opportunities. The league has given rights to 25 clubs to market themselves in 19 cities as the NFL seeks to grow the brand.

Besides this, it also has international pathways programs to give players from foreign countries the opportunity to play in the league. While the fans feel the NFL will never move the Super Bowl out of the country, Roger Goodell feels different.

As per him, the league has discussed the idea of hosting the Super Bowl in London and it’s not impossible. So who knows what lies in the future?