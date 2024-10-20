Patriots vs Jaguars Injury Report: Concerning Updates on Tyson Campbell, Jonathan Jones Ahead of London Game

The NFL rounds out its 2024 London Series this week, as the New England Patriots take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Both the teams are 1-5 and in desperate need of a win. While they share the same thirst for victory, their injury situations couldn’t be any more opposite.

Jacksonville has just six men listed on their final injury report and only two with an official injury designation. However, each of those players is of critical importance. Running back Travis Etienne and cornerback Tyson Campbell are nursing hamstring injuries and are questionable to suit up.

However, the Jaguars have an adequate replacement for Etienne in second-year pro Tank Bigsby, who is leading the league in yards per carry (7.2). He has been stealing work from Etienne in recent weeks and now has the opportunity to handle starting duties.

On defense, Jacksonville continues to miss Campbell, who has been absent since Week 1. The Jags’ 31st-ranked scoring unit (29.7 PPG allowed) badly needs him to return.

On the other end, unlike Jacksonville, New England has already ruled one man – OT Vederian Lowe (ankle) – out for Sunday’s contest. They also have 18 players on their final injury report, seven of whom are questionable for the game.

The biggest names to watch for the Patriots are cornerback Jonathan Jones (shoulder) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (foot). Both players were full practice participants on Friday, giving them a good chance to play on Sunday.

What other players were on the injury report?

Beyond the aforementioned names, five other players have been deemed questionable for the Pats-Jags matchup. All five of them belong to the Patriots:

LB Curtis Jacobs (knee)

LB Sione Takitaki (knee)

G Michael Jordan (ankle)

CB Marco Wilson (groin)

WR Javon Baker (illness)

Baker – who last played in Week 3 – is the only member of the quintet who failed to practice in any capacity on Friday. Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Ja’Lynn Polk benefit the most from his potential absence.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Jaguars is slated for 9:30 a.m. E.T. The game will be available to watch on NFL Network.