“Get That Dog Off the F**king Table Unc”: Fans Left Disgusted After Shannon Sharpe Shares Glimpse Of His Thanksgiving Celebration

Shannon Sharpe, revered by NFL fans for his successes on the field, also has a substantial fanbase who follow him because of his love for dogs. But the NFL star’s Thanksgiving table, where he was seen saying grace holding a dog, seems to have left many disgusted.

In a clip Sharpe posted on X, he was seen holding his dog close to his chest, allowing the little guy to rest his paws on the table.

“Get that dog off the f**king table unc,” said a fan in reaction to the post. The response received over 1k likes quickly. A sign that there were many others who were disgusted too.

“This is wild because he be the first one to talk about eating etiquette and cleanliness but got a dog at the table,” said another fan in a post that received 14k views.

At the end of the video, Sharpe is seen giving a piece of meat to a different dog before he takes his first bite. It made some people sarcastically question whether he loves his dogs more than his actual family.

Sharpe soon began to respond to some of the hate he was getting.

They sleep in the bed also. https://t.co/7J9t9XVKRf — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 29, 2024

When another user wrote, “You know no animals allowed on the table”, Sharpe retorted, “At your house or mine?”

It was a lighthearted “roasting” of the Hall of Fame tight end. But Sharpe eventually reached a tipping point and began to flex his fame.

“Having a dog at the table is out of pocket,” commented another fan. Sharpe responded sounding angry: “What do you think your chances of you having a meal at my home? 1 and how many octillion.”

“Id rather eat at @danorlovsky7 house if u gonna have a dog AT the table and we all know Dan don’t use seasoning,” said a user, whose post received over 100k views.

“You’re welcome 2,” Sharpe responded.

It was a comic interaction between the star and his fans. What’s best was that Sharpe had the will and time to respond to all of the backlash. Many stellar personalities would have just ignored the criticism and continued on with their day. But not Shannon.

It is clear that fans or trolls can’t pressure Sharpe into backing down from his stance on dogs at the table. His no-nonsense nature is evident in how he looks at things as an analyst with staunch beliefs and stances on topics that he’s not willing to back down from.