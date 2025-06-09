“What Tom Brady Did as a 40 Y/O Was an Anomaly”: ESPN Analyst Urges Steelers Fans Not to Expect a Deep Playoff Run From Aaron Rodgers

One of the craziest things about Tom Brady’s career, alongside his Super Bowl rings, is how long he played at a high level. He spent 23 years in the league, from age 23 to 45. Furthermore, he won Super Bowls in his 20s, 30s, and 40s. It was an incredible run that puts him above everyone else as the GOAT.

And it wasn’t just the wins that made Brady’s run impressive — his individual stats after turning 40 are mind-boggling. He threw for over 27,000 passing yards with 193 touchdowns and just 60 interceptions. Brady even won an MVP in 2017 at age 40.

That’s why NFL analyst Damien Woody believes it’s unrealistic to expect the same from someone else — even someone as great as Aaron Rodgers, now 41, with the Steelers.

“Guys, can we acknowledge that what Tom Brady did as a 40-year-old quarterback was an anomaly?” Woody asked facetiously on Get Up.

“What we’re asking Aaron Rodgers to be is a force multiplier at 41 years old. That’s what we’re asking him to be, and that’s just not the case. There’s too many deficiencies with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” he continued.

The analyst sounded very pessimistic about the Pittsburgh-Rodgers marriage. He simply doesn’t believe the QB has much gas left in the tank at his age and wants us to realize that not every great quarterback is like Brady.

Dan Orlovsky, Woody’s co-panelist, agreed with the take. He pointed out that Rodgers’ best days are behind him and that he’ll face the same issues he did in New York last year.

“This still is a subpar offensive line… Can [the Steelers] block for him? Because the last time we saw him be great, which was in 2020 and ‘21 [with the Packers], number one offensive line in football. That’s not what Pittsburgh has right now,” Orlovsky argued.

It’s a good thing to keep in mind if you’re a Steelers fan. Rodgers may be a legend of the game like Brady, but he can’t magically come in and fix all the problems on any 53-man roster. Also, as Woody pointed out, 40-year-olds don’t get healthier — and expecting a playoff run from Rodgers after an Achilles tear is unrealistic.

However, one of the other analysts, Peter Schrager, played the devil’s advocate.

“You could argue that they made the two biggest swings this offseason. They traded a second-round pick and are paying DK Metcalf $30 million. Then they went and got Aaron Rodgers at what I think is a great value. Whether you like him or not, $10 million,” Schrager argued.

It’s certainly a more affordable contract than what the Jets were paying the four-time MVP. If he ends up still looking like a washed-up version of himself, then the Steelers won’t feel as bad cutting bait. But if he can turn back the clock like Brady did with the Buccaneers, they’ll look like geniuses.

In conclusion, though, it’s admirable what the Steelers are doing. It’s always nice seeing teams try to compete, and they traditionally don’t tank in Pittsburgh. But it’s hard to disagree with Orlovsky and Woody. If the Steelers go 9-8 and get bounced in the first round of the playoffs again, who cares?

The Steelers desperately need to start over from scratch. But they won’t. They’ll keep taking swings on veteran quarterbacks like Rodgers and keep hoping they turn back the clock like Brady did. It’s a strange approach. But, again, admirable.