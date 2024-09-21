“Get That Motherf***er Some Help”: Cam Newton Says Benched Bryce Young is Playing Like a ‘Wounded Duck’ in Carolina

Bryce Young’s luck in Carolina as a QB1 ran out only after two games into the new season. New HC Dave Canales decided to bench the former first-overall pick, with many across the NFL world weighing in on the situation.

Advertisement

Having played with the franchise as the first overall pick and a Heisman winner, Cam Newton knows all too well what a young QB like Young needs to turn things around. During an episode of the 4&1 podcast, Newton gave his take on the situation, urging the Panthers to get their QB some much-needed help to boost his confidence:

“Get that motherf***er some help. Some real help man. Build his confidence. That mothaf***er is walking around, playing around like a wounded duck. He don’t got no confidence bro. He’s already small as it is.

Newton believes Young needs a proper Offensive Line, a couple of strong tight ends, rushers, and defense. He further elaborated that Dave Canales, who comes highly regarded, is a talented coach but his strength is the passing game, not the running game.

Even for a dual-threat QB, some semblance of the ground game is necessary, and for a shot-caller like Bryce, who doesn’t possess that running ability, it’s even more necessary, per Newton.

Newton pointed out that when he landed in Carolina, he too had some running game, along with TEs like Greg Olsen and Jeremy Shockey and a good O-Line. Having drafted Love, the organization now needs to be accountable and give him the help he needs rather than simply giving up and benching him.

Young, for his part, has acknowledged his failures and promised to improve, but he was also surprised by the announcement and hadn’t expected to be benched. However, Newton doesn’t think that Young spoke his mind and held back. Cam took it upon himself to do that on the young QB’s behalf.

Newton speaks up for Young

During the same podcast segment, Newton channeled his inner Young, voicing the concerns of the young, struggling quarterback. Newton urged the Panthers’ head coach to step in and support Young, emphasizing that the rookie QB seems devoid of confidence.

He highlighted Bryce’s proven track record as a winner but explained that it’s difficult for him to replicate that success when the coaching and front-office positions are in constant flux.

“Coach, help me out, please. I don’t have no confidence. Everywhere I have been, I’ve been a proven winner. It’s been hard for me to win here because first off your seat has been a revolving door, let alone the seat of the GM. So can you blame me? I’m not playing with confidence but that confidence comes as a by-product of not having the resources I need to win. Give me the things I need to win.”

Speaking from Young’s perspective, Newton pointed out that confidence comes from having talent and weapons around you—something Bryce currently lacks. To meet the high expectations placed on him, the Panthers must provide him with more resources to work with.

Being picked first overall has seemingly cursed Young, as he’s landed in the worst situation in the league, where the team lacks the necessary pieces for him to succeed.

Being benched could also be a blessing in disguise for Young. Now, with no pressure on his shoulders, he would work on himself and continue to grow and learn from this.