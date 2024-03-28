Giving Drake Maye Huge Respect, Coach Who Worked With Tom Brady, Peyton Manning And Andrew Luck Warns NFL Teams: “They’re Gonna Regret It”

Pat McAfee has grown quite the reliable network during his time as a media person. But some of his sources remain former coaches from his time with the Indianapolis Colts. Coach Clyde Christensen is one of them. And although the coach is currently working as an offensive analyst for North Carolina, his resume of having worked with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and most importantly Andrew Luck gives him leeway to paint a picture. And according to the former Colts assistant coach, Drake Maye is the guy in the upcoming draft. Pat McAfee details what the former coach thinks about the potential top 10 pick.

While talking about his upcoming Pro Day later today, McAfee talked about his conversation with the coach. And according to him, the coach believes, “He’s Andrew (Luck). When I’m (coach Christensen) talking to him, I’m talking to Andrew.” Talking about the similarities between the two quarterback, the former coach notes, they are both nerds. And they both look the same. And although Maye might be a bit faster than Luck, the similarities are uncanny.

Coach also acknowledges that this doesn’t mean Maye will have the accomplishments that Luck achieved. But what the coach does believe, according to McAfee, is once people see his tape, his pro day showcase and his persona, they will see what Christensen is seeing. He also warns teams, that “if anybody doesn’t draft him, they’re gonna regret it. That’s just how it’s going to be.”

Other quarterbacks might be NFL quarterbacks, they might need development, some time on the bench and other things. But Maye, according to coach, “is an NFL guy, no questions asked.” In another interview, the coach compliments his humility and how he does not think too highly of himself. Staying hungry, staying on the learning curve.

Drake Maye Faces Tough Competition In His Draft Class

Maye faces tough competition in a draft class filled with amazing talent at his position. In another draft, he might even have gone number 1 overall if the coach’s assessment is to be believed. But this year, there’s already a generational talent going number one overall. And although there a lot of QBs in the draft class, there is also an increasing number of QB-deprived teams in the NFL.

It won’t be surprising to see the top 5 picks all being quarterbacks. And thus Drake Maye might find himself needing to lead like Andrew Luck pretty soon. IT will be interesting to see whether he is up for it or not. If one goes by what the former indy coach is saying, there might be two generational talents in one NFL draft.