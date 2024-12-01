“Someone Who’s Had S*x”: Chad Johnson Makes a Slip-Up While Announcing Andrew Luck’s New Job at Stanford

Chad Johnson made a hilarious slip-up while analyzing Andrew Luck’s new job at Stanford. The former Indianapolis Colts QB was recently announced as the new general manager for the Stanford football program. It’s a great move for a program that has struggled to transition to the ACC. But when Johnson was reflecting on the move on Nightcap, he made an all-time pronunciation error.

“I love the move,” Johnson said. “Especially putting somebody like Andrew Luck in that position, someone who’s had s*x. Excuse me, someone who’s had SUCCESS at the NFL level.”

It was a funny mispronunciation for the former WR, but one that went surprisingly unnoticed by his co-host, Shannon Sharpe. Johnson quickly moved past the mistake and began pitching his idea to Shannon of becoming a GM as well.

“He’s the perfect person for this. Now you know how I am. I’m all about business, branding, and marketing… What do you think of me becoming the GM of two college programs near and dear to my heart?”

It’s an ambitious dream to have. Being the GM of just one college program has a lot of responsibilities. But Johnson persisted.

“I can help in the same areas that Andrew Luck is going to help at Stanford… Either me getting a GM role at Oregon State… Or me being the general manager at FAMU. Let me know what you think,” he asked his co-host Sharpe, who was quick to shoot the idea down.

Sharpe believes that being a GM of a college program is a “full-time” job and that Johnson could not maintain his lifestyle and keep up with his other ventures if he took on the role.

The former tight end added that for everyday work, Johnson would have to attend fundraising events, sponsorship hunts, plan for more heads to turn up, and even build relationships with former alumni. That’s one hectic list of jobs for someone who has already taken on many ventures up in the post-NFL career.

“It’s a full-time job… Here’s your responsibility: fundraising, securing sponsorships, increasing attendance, and alumni relationships. That’s an everyday job.”

Sharpe has been known to reel in Johnson when he gets unrealistic. It’s what makes Nightcap such a fun watch, the Yin and Yang between the co-hosts. And you could see the moment of reality start to set in for Johnson as he dismissed the idea and gave his kudos to Luck for the job.

Johnson had the dream for all of 30 seconds. It’s pretty obvious he wasn’t thinking of much else outside of recruiting players. When the idea of promoting the program and doing the “legwork” off the field was presented to him, he quickly backtracked. A moment of comic relief.

For Luck, it’s a dream job. However, being the GM of his alma mater won’t be easy. Stanford just finished the season 3-9 with a -112-point differential. Some attribute their struggles to the challenging travel schedule of a California team in the Atlantic Coastal Conference, while others might point to a lack of player quality.

Nevertheless, Luck’s addition to the Cardinal football program should be instrumental in bringing in better recruits in the coming seasons. We may be seeing Stanford return to its dominance of the early 2010s.