“Gone Too Soon”: NFL World Mourns the Loss of 25- Year Old Amitral Simon

The news of Amitral AJ Simon has left everyone surprised and in a state of mourning. The 25-year-old Albany Defensive End, who was set to enter the 2024 NFL Draft passed away on Wednesday. Simon recently impressed scouts on his Pro Day and was predicted as an underrated late-round value pick.

Tributes poured in as fans expressed their thoughts and condolences on his passing, and expressed their deepest sympathies and prayers for his family. People who knew him remembered him as a fun-loving and optimistic soul, who was a role model both on and off the pitch and they will remember him for eternity. Fans said,

While some are speculating that he suffered a heart attack, the cause of death remains unknown as his family is yet to announce the cause. Simon had 12.5 sacks and 55 tackles last season for UAlbany and made the All-CAA first team last season. The Great Danes won their first-ever Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) title and reached the FCS semifinals.

The 6’1 267 pound Linemen was invited by the Patriots for a visit. Simon was looking forward to a prolific NFL career but tragically passed away just 8 days before he was expecting a ring from the big league.

Amitral Simon’s College Career

As per Daily Mail, Simon who was born in Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania is survived by his parents- Amitral and Felma Simon, and two sisters-Dominque and Doranella. After graduating from Pocono Mountain West High School, he joined Division II Bloomsburg University of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. There he was a 2021 First Team All-Conference.

After spending 4 seasons at Bloomberg, he spent the last two seasons at U of Albany. In the 2022 season, he played 9 games and recorded 30 tackles and 5 sacks before stepping up his game in 2023 and guiding the team to their best-ever finish. As per ESPN, he was ranked as the 448th prospect and was hoping to get his shot in the NFL.

His death comes only a few days after Texas A&M’s 23-year-old wideout Keith Miller III was found dead.