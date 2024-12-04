“Gronk Is Just Funny, Like a Big Old Labrador”: Julian Edelman Says Arnold Schwarzenegger Reminds Him of Rob Gronkowski

Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Rob Gronkowski former NFL tight end entertains the fans during a Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Rob Gronkowski has always possessed a charismatic personality. He brings life to every group of people he encounters. Julian Edelman witnessed many instances where Gronk provided comedic relief in New England and guessed Arnold Schwarzenegger does the same on movie sets.

Luckily for Edelman, the guest on his latest episode of Games With Names could answer his question. Before actor Danny DeVito told a story about the former bodybuilder, Edelman dove into Schwarzenegger’s work mentality.

“[Schwarzenegger] reminds me of like how Gronk was when I was at [work]… you know, in the locker room, Gronk is just funny. Like a big old labrador. Just happy.”

DeVito confirmed Edelman’s thoughts, then joked Schwarzenegger was “always farting.” Edelman said that “sounds like Gronk.” California’s former governor and the Pats’ old tight end may not be brothers, but they clearly are ‘two of a kind’.

Danny DeVito recounts filming “Twins” with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito are men of vastly different builds. That’s part of what made them appealing choices for their Twins roles. DeVito followed his conversation with Edelman about Schwarzenegger and Gronkowski’s similarities with a story about the 7x Mr. Olympia as they were creating their movie.

“He had this trailer full of equipment… full of all kinds of workout stuff. And there was a bike in there… I go in, like lunchtime, put my sweats on… I do the life cycle or whatever it was, level four for 15 minutes… just barely broke a sweat. And he… puts it up to [like] level 12, does 80 [minutes].”

DeVito started laughing as he got to this point, then gathered himself and continued. Eventually, he revealed how Schwarzenegger never actually helped him get in better shape.

“I’m always, ‘I’m tryna stay healthy’… we’d be finishing up… next thing you know, one of his friends, people, assistants… the door would open, and a big, gooey a*s dessert would walk in. And I’d go, ‘oh, you motherf***er, man. You’re killing me, man… but we always had fun.”

Schwarzenegger won the 1989 Kids’ Choice Award for “Favorite Movie Actor” with his performance in Twins. The film also won the 1989 Peoples Choice Award for “Favorite Comedy Motion Picture”. Earlier this year, DeVito and Schwarzenegger teased doing another movie together. Perhaps they can get Gronkowski involved and capture another honor as a trio.