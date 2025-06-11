Julian Edelman Recalls Tom Brady Flying Out His QB Coach for Reps in the Bye Week

One of the good things to come from the end of the New England Patriots’ dynasty is that its various members are now free to narrate tales from their glory days. It has been working well for Julian Edelman, whose personal trove of Tom Brady stories is proving to be an asset in his podcasting career.

Advertisement

Edelman once again shared some lesser-known details of Brady’s offseason process in a recent appearance on the New Heights podcast. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer’s dedication to the game of football often borders on the insane.

According to Edelman, every single legend about Brady’s level of commitment is absolutely true. The GOAT’s relentless pursuit of perfection is best illustrated by the point that Brady was willing to fly his trainers out to him just for the sake of some extra reps over the weekend.

“This guy is the first one in, last one out. Working. This guy’s got a quarterback coach and he’s 38 years old with four or five Super Bowls already… And he’s flying them out in the bye week to get reps with them,” Edelman recalled.

The MVP of Super Bowl LIII added that Brady would routinely do “what’s best for the team when it was not necessarily what’s best for him.” Unfortunately, Brady’s relationship with the Patriots’ Head Coach Bill Belichick didn’t age that well.

Their infamous breakup has been the focal point of countless rumors, speculations, and conspiracy theories. To this day, both fans and analysts alike are still unsure about who they should be pointing their fingers at.

However, if Brady’s close friend and teammate Rob Gronkowski is true, then it may ultimately have been Belichick’s mistreatment of the legend that was to blame for the Patriots’ collapse.

In a recent appearance on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, the former tight end suggested that Brady more than likely grew too old for Belichick’s coaching style.

“Tom was probably growing older and was realizing that he didn’t need to be treated like a rookie, and it was still going on. Guy is 35 years old now, he doesn’t need to be treated like a rookie,” said Gronkowski.

“I’d say tensions started feuding over things… Neither one of them was going to bend the knee. Tension started heating up, and eventually the divorce happened,” he explained.

Considering that Belichick’s style was the very thing that helped forge Brady into the quarterback that he became, it’s nothing short of ironic to know that it was also the very thing that led to their unraveling.

The Patriots’ dynasty has added many legends and myths to the NFL lore. But it is also unfortunate that its downfall has proven to be just as pertinent a topic all these years later. But then again, does anyone ever truly get over a divorce?