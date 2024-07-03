“Happy Birthday America”: Julian Edelman Commemorates Benjamin Franklin’s Journey to France Ahead of July 4

Before the night sky is lit up by fireworks and cheers fill the air across America, Julian Edelman took a moment to reflect on the essence of the country’s independence. Ahead of the Red Letter Day, Edelman shared the story of Benjamin Franklin’s 1776 voyage to France, which was a stepping stone for the young nations’ struggle for freedom. However, Edelman didn’t just dwell on the past; he also talked about the fun side of the Fourth of July.

During a recent episode of the “Games with Names” podcast, Edelman wished his fellow Americans a happy Fourth of July while discussing Benjamin Franklin’s mission to France during the Revolutionary War.

The former NFL wideout narrated how, during the Revolutionary War in 1776, Benjamin Franklin traveled to France to aid the American forces in battle against British forces.

Franklin’s diplomacy led to a successful agreement with the French authorities to back America’s colonies in their struggle for independence. As a result, the joint effort of non-independent America and France played a crucial role in forcing Britain to end its colonial rule.

“You know Benjamin Franklin had to go over to France. We sent him over there; I believe August 1776, during the Revolutionary War, to hang out with the old French, create a pact to defeat the Brits from trying to come over and take our land. So, men and women in the militias fended them off, and it was Ben Franklin that went over to France, puckered up against them.”

Ending on a witty note, Edelman humorously pointed out how this alliance led to Cajun Food coming into the picture. In a nutshell, Edelman pointed out that Benjamin Franklin’s successful mission to secure French aid provided vital military and financial support, which was a turning point in the war.

Without France’s help, the American Revolution might have failed. However, for Edelman, the Fourth of July is not limited to traditional history lessons.

Edelman Explains the Fun Part of July 4: Baseball and Cookouts

While discussing the importance of July 4, Edelman fondly recalled this holiday as a break before the NFL season kicks off—a time for classic American fare and the simple joy of celebrating with friends and family.

Whenever Edelman thinks about the Fourth of July, baseball comes to mind first. He also craves a charbroiled hot dog in his hand with some potato salad and macaroni to go with it. Although the quality of the food wouldn’t impress anyone, it’s what Edelman could afford growing up, yet it left him with fond memories.

“I think about, like, the last vacation before football season starts. I want a burnt hot dog, potato salad, macaroni. I want a frozen patty on a goddamn char; I want it charbroiled.”

Nevertheless, Edelman knows that fireworks displays and cookouts are just one part of the celebration. The real meaning of the Fourth of July is to honor the hard-won freedom of the United States of America and also the values that the country represents.