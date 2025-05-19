mobile app bar

Julian Edelman Reveals Why He Couldn’t Play Golf in His Offseasons as an NFL Player

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Julian Edelman on the Fox Super Bowl LIX set at Caesars Superdome.

Feb 8, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Julian Edelman on the Fox Super Bowl LIX set at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Golf has become a go-to offseason sport for many NFL players. Stars like Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Josh Allen often spend their downtime on the course and even compete in tournaments. However, Julian Edelman, who shared the field with Brady and Rob Gronkowski in New England, rarely got the chance to tee it up like most of his peers.

In fact, Edelman waited almost five years after his last game in the league to take golf seriously, like his teammates have been doing.

During his recent golf outing with former wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. on the Ironed Out podcast, Julian was asked about his interest in the sport, and he revealed that he has only started taking golf seriously this year. “I just started up this really this year, like for real, for real,” he said.

This came as a big surprise to the Panthers legend. And when he asked why, Edelman’s response surprised him even more.

“You know, when you’re playing, when I was playing (in the NFL), I had to have a surgery every offseason. So you can’t really play,” Edelman added.

Smith Sr., even more curious, proceeded to ask, “Every offseason?”

“I had 14 surgeries. Knees, ankles, shoulders, feet. I never got to really play in the offseason,” Edelman responded before continuing,

“I mean, I played, but now that we have time and what you explained on my podcast, that just sense of almost therapeutic things that you get from golf, competing with yourself, having time to think.”

Injuries were certainly a major concern for the former Patriot throughout his career. He started his career in Foxborough in 2009, and during his rookie season, he fractured his forearm, causing him to miss two games and a bye week.

Fast forward 11 years to his last offseason of his career in 2020, Edelman underwent shoulder surgery, which involved a lengthy rehab. And even in his final year, Julian was placed on injured reserve after undergoing a precautionary procedure on his knee during the season.

The following year, Julian decided to hang up his cleats for good, knowing that injuries had hindered his abilities as a player, and that he couldn’t bear the physical pain of being a football player anymore.

That said, it’s now clear that for Julian, football was always the priority. He showed how committed he was to rehabbing and getting better for the next season every year, rather than playing golf with his work buddies.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Strategist with a degree in English and Economics. A dedicated fan of the game for over seven years, his passion for football ignited after witnessing Tom Brady orchestrate the 28-3 comeback. In over three years of writing, but mostly strategizing, Sauvik has penned more than 1,300 articles, mainly focusing on the human stories behind the players and how the sport has transformed their lives. He loves watching Lamar Jackson on the field, as he is drawn to his dynamic, unpredictable style of play. When he’s not writing about football, you’ll find Sauvik running—something he’s loved since his track and field days. But one thing he is not wired to do is turn down a challenge on the chess board.

Share this article

Don’t miss these