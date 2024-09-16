Harrison Butker’s Secret to Field Goals – Skipping Kicks for 20 Minutes, Applying Mental Pressure, and More

In Week 2 of the face-off with the Cincinnati Bengals, Chiefs’ Harrison Butker proved his skills when it mattered most. Facing a 51-yard field goal with time running out, Butker remained composed and determined–successfully clinching the win for Kansas City.

Advertisement

However, beyond this feat lies Butker’s disciplined approach and mental readiness, which he has honed over time.

After the game, in a post-game conference, Butker shared insights into his kicking style where he concludes his warm-up differently. He doesn’t just keep kicking nonstop.

Instead, he takes a break around 15 to 20 minutes before the session ends and puts his faith in his preparation and mental resilience to carry him through.

However, avoiding those kicks is not about saving energy but a strategic way to create mental tension. By refraining from kicks for a period of time, Butker compels himself to perform in crucial moments during the game– without the instant gratification of knowing the results of his kicks.

This self-imposed test reflects the pressure of a real-game scenario where accuracy is everything and there are no second chances.“Mentally, I just try to put a lot of pressure on myself,” Butker explained during the post-game presser.

But Butker isn’t alone in this routine. Each kick he practices is keenly monitored by the team’s Head coach Andy Reid.

In these moments of stillness and silence, with everyone’s attention fixed on him, it creates a sense of intensity akin to the thrill of game day perfectly.

“It’s kind of awkward silence, and it’s just you—are you making your kicks or not?” Butker said.

However, in that quiet, he is able to find the focus–knowing that there is no escape​​​–which in turn helps him mentally prepare for the kicks that determine the outcome of the real game.

And that focus certainly paid off in the Week 2 clash between the Chiefs vs. Bengals, where he managed a crucial kick in the final moments of the game to register a marginal win.