“Doink You Very Much”: Fans React as the Chiefs Cut Kicker Matthew Wright After Delivering a Blockbuster Performance Against the Chargers

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Matthew Wright (49) celebrates with punter Matt Araiza (14) after kicking a field goal during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Matthew Wright held down the fort for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers. The kicker was signed as an injury replacement to Pro Bowl kicker, Harrison Butker. He only kicked for them for two games, but played just about as well as he possibly could. Still, he is no Harrison Butker.

Wright kicked the game-winning field goal through the uprights as time expired against the Chargers. He was then named special teams player of the week on Wednesday, just three days before getting cut from the team.

Wright kicked like his job depended on it during his time with the Chiefs. Against the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday, he nailed four out of five field goals from various distances and added an extra point for a total of 13 points. He followed that performance up with another 13 points against the Chargers; this time he was a perfect — four for four from distance.

Wright capped the performance against the Chargers off with a game-winning kick that ‘doinked’ off the upright and in. It was by far the most dramatic kick we’ve seen this season. It sent the Chiefs to 12-1 and clinched them the division title, their ninth straight. But the party quickly subsided as news came out that Butker was fully healed and ready to take over kicking duties again.

While Chiefs fans rejoice that their Pro Bowl kicker is back, Wright has been almost completely forgotten already. It’s the life of a kicker in the NFL. One day you’re a folk hero with everyone singing your praises, the next you’re cut and on to looking for a new team to kick for. But some fans took the time to appreciate Wright.

Doink You Very Much Matthew Wright! — NewJerichoMan (@FFBallAppraiser) December 14, 2024

bro single-handedly kept them in the one seed — Manny Garcia (@AyeeeeItsManny) December 14, 2024

He earned himself a job next year because of this. Can guarantee someone will sign him based on that performance — Jefe Hammers (@JefeHammers) December 14, 2024

Hopefully none of our enemies sign him and he kicks a winning field goal in the AFC championship game — Penthouse_Mar (@Penthouse_Mar) December 14, 2024

It’s a tough situation for Wright. One that has many fans asking: why cut him at all? Well, the simple answer is that NFL teams traditionally only carry one kicker. A 53-man roster may sound like a lot, but the spots fill up quickly. And every team would rather just have one kicker to open up more roster space for offensive and defensive players.

Butker also isn’t just “any other kicker.” He’s debatably the best in the game and has been with the team for all three Super Bowl runs. In 2022, he kicked the game-winning field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals to send the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. 4

He also kicked the game-winning field to win the Super Bowl against the Eagles that year. Last year in the big game, Butker set a record with a 57-yard field goal and kicked the game into overtime as time expired.

While the NFL world is feeling bad for Wright, it wasn’t the wrong decision. Butker is the guy the Chiefs will want heading into the playoffs. It’s a “thank you for your service” salute to Wright as he is propelled back into the world of free agency.