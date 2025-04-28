“He Doesn’t Have To Necessarily Do Much”: Cam Newton On How Travis Hunter Can Change the Franchise Around

We all know Cam Newton for his NFL MVP award-winning season with the Panthers and his fedora hats. But he’s also someone who takes immense pride in nurturing young talent. It is evident in the success of players like Travis Hunter. A product of his C1N 7v7 football program for young adults, Hunter was selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Heisman winner, who was the crown jewel and needle mover of Deion Sanders’ program at Colorado, became the highest-drafted two-way player since the days of Charles Woodson [4th overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft]. When Omari Collins, also known as Peggy, asked who is the biggest spark that can turn a franchise around, Newton replied,

“Travis Hunter, because his situation is more healthier for him to perform the way he needs to perform. He has a quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, a very skilful guy, and he doesn’t have to necessarily do much in leading that team or putting the whole team on his back.”

In the former Panthers quarterback’s eyes, that’s the key. Unlike many top picks thrust into rebuilding disasters, Hunter walks into a Jacksonville roster already stacked with young stars and recent playoff experience.

With Trevor Lawrence commanding the offense and an exciting locker room culture, the former Buffs star doesn’t have to do anything extraordinary. Newton believes Travis Hunter just needs to do what he does best: ball out on both sides of the field.

While Cam had nothing but good things to say about Hunter, he was more cautious when it came to Shedeur Sanders.

“The first time in Shedeur’s life that as a grown man, he’s not being coached by his dad, and that’s a lot of impact,” Newton explained. The ex-NFL QB delved further into the challenges that the former Buffs quarterback will face in the big league.

“There’s a meme that says Travis Hunter, number 12, and then they had number two, Deion’s son. Those type of things are going to follow you in the locker room. Daddy ain’t going to be able to save you, bro.”

Shedeur sliding in the draft might just be the blessing he needs… Sparkplug of the draft? Travis Hunter. He’s ready to turn the Jags franchise around ⚡️ Sponsored by @ro pic.twitter.com/fm6j2jsabw — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) April 28, 2025

According to Newton, the challenge for Shedeur will be about embracing the chip on his shoulder, overcoming the “larger than life” aura he carries into the league, and proving he belongs, not because of his last name, but because of his game. “At the end of the day, dawg, this is the big leagues. This is THE league,” the 4th & 1 podcast host said bluntly.

Newton feels Travis is stepping into an ideal situation where he can quietly thrive, but Shedeur is walking into a crucible where perception, expectation, and reality will collide fast.

Safe to say, it will be interesting to see how these two stories pan out in the coming years.