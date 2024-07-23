“He F*cked It Up!”: Cam Newton Paints His Picture on Skip Bayless’ Failure

Skip Bayless has officially called it quits with FS1’s Undisputed, just a year after Shannon Sharpe made his grand exit. Though Bayless was confident that he could keep the show running on his own, the truth is he couldn’t. And who’s pointing fingers at him? None other than former quarterback Cam Newton. According to Cam, Bayless has been digging his own grave all along.

Since Bayless’s announcement of exiting Undisputed has led to criticism pouring in from all corners, Cam didn’t hesitate to jump on the bandwagon. On his ‘4th & 1’ podcast, the former NFL star painted a pretty clear picture of what he thinks about Skip’s inflated sense of self-importance.

“He f*cked it up. You’re not the main attraction, Skip; you were the co-host, being portrayed as if you were bigger. Or, the real reality was, you were the co-host — sad.”

Cam positioned himself as the voice for all those who wouldn’t dare say it out loud: Skip Bayless messed it up big time. He also didn’t hold back in drawing a comparison between Skip’s career and that of other sports figures.

He likened Stephen A. Smith to Kobe Bryant and Shannon Sharpe to LeBron James, emphasizing that both were stars in their own right, while Skip was just trying to keep up.

The punches kept coming as Cam addressed Skip’s overblown sense of his own success and impact. He explained, “Stephen A. Smith, you thought you made Stephen A.,” adding that Stephen A. was negotiating huge deals and succeeding on his own terms.

This is how Cam gave his no-holds-barred take on why Bayless is stepping away from ‘Undisputed’. But the dramatic split between Bayless and Sharpe deserved Newton’s spotlight, which he didn’t shy away from.

Cam Didn’t Let Bayless’s Treatment of Shannon Sharpe Slide

The former Panthers QB also called out Bayless for how he treated his former co-host, Shannon Sharpe. He went in on this point, slamming Skip for trying to belittle a man who’s a Hall of Famer and a Super Bowl champion on national TV. He made it clear that in his eyes, Skip’s treatment of Sharpe was totally unacceptable.

“You embarrassed the man on national television. Made him try to feel so small,” Cam said. He also argued that Bayless’s antics on TV contributed to the breakup.

Subsequently, the 2015 NFL MVP also pointed out that Bayless believed he could easily replace Sharpe. But that was far from the truth. Cam stressed that Sharpe’s unique talent can’t be duplicated, and replacing him isn’t as simple as Skip thought. Whether it was Richard Sherman or Keyshawn Johnson, the new pairings just didn’t work.

Meanwhile, Cam praised Sharpe for his successes with his podcasts, ‘Club Shay Shay’ and ‘Nightcap’, showing that the former NFL tight end has emerged as the winner of the breakup.

That being said, Cam’s critique definitely suggests Bayless might need to reconsider his approach and reevaluate what he’s worth to the audience after trying to be relatable for years.

On a side note, just weeks ago, Sharpe appreciated Skip for believing in him and giving him a chance. He acknowledged their relationship hit a rough patch. Despite their fallout, Shannon remains grateful for his growth during their time together.