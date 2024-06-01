“He is a Weapon”: Pat McAfee Explores Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker’s Tackling Ability Amid New Kickoff Rules

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) in motion for a kickoff in the first half of a 2024 AFC divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The new kickoff rules could potentially change Harrison Butker’s place in the Chiefs next season. Usually the go-to guy for kickoffs, Butker might be taken off kickoff duties altogether, and replaced by Justin Reid and Louis Rees-Zammit. The reason? The new rules could require the kicker to make a lot more tackles, and specials team coach Dave Toub just doesn’t want to jeopardize his star field goal kicker like that.

Advertisement

For those who were thrown for a loop as to why Reid and Zammit took over kickoff duties during Thursday’s OTAs, and how Butker fits into the scene now, Pat McAfee broke it down on his show. He detailed Butker’s strengths but also explained how they could no longer be conducive for kickoffs now,

“There have been kickers that have made tackles, but also some kickers who shouldn’t be attempting to make a tackle. Now, Butker, very thin…He is a very thin guy, very jacked guy, but he’s a very vital piece of their offense cuz he is a weapon.”

McAfee thinks kickers who kickoff will likely become a thing of the past with the new rule changes, given their smaller frames. While a kicking weapon for the Chiefs, the analyst thinks Butker’s thin frame is not meant for tackling responsibilities. For that reason, Toub has been trying out Reid and former rugby player Louis in his place.

McAfee explained how that means that punters might be taking over kickoff duties going forward:

“Punters that kickoff are probably going to become more of a thing…the punters are much more athletic than the kickers and we have to catch a ball naturally so that’s just an added thing.”

According to the league’s new kickoff rules, the kicker will continue to kick from the 35-yard line but instead of being surrounded by his teammates, the rest of the kicking team will line up at their opponent’s 40-yard line, removing the usual running head start. This might mean that whoever’s doing the kickoff will have to handle tackling as well. Unfortunately, that means Butker will no longer be a kickoff fixture.

Harrison Butker to Be Benched From Kickoff Duties?

Coach Dave Toub announced Thursday that Butker most likely will not be doing kickoffs going forward. The new rules closely resemble the old XFL kickoff rules, so of course Toub sat down and reviewed the film from XFL kickoffs.

He noted that kickers were involved in 25 to 40 percent of the tackles, and hence, he wants to avoid having Butker make tackles throughout the season and risk injury. So, Butker is most likely done with kickoffs. So, how does he fit in with the Chiefs now?

According to the special teams coach, Butker will still be used occasionally, especially when the Chiefs decide to intentionally kick the ball out of the end zone, which lets the opposing team start their drive at the 30-yard line. As Toub noted, this strategy might be employed when a team wants to “get out of the game” with the lead and minimize the risk of a touchdown return.