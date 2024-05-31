What is The NFL’s New Kickoff Rule? Here’s The Reason Chiefs Might Take Harrison Butker off Kickoff Duties

Harrison Butker might not be permanently off the Chiefs next season, but he could be off kickoff duties. But the reason is not his controversial commencement speech that saw netizens signing a petition for his firing. Rather, it’s the NFL’s new rules that could see Butker lose his kickoff responsibilities.

According to the league’s new kickoff rules, the kicker will continue to kick from the 35-yard line but instead of being surrounded by his teammates, the rest of the kicking team will line up at their opponent’s 40-yard line, removing the usual running head start.

Additionally, the returning team can have up to two returners in the backfield, while the rest of the team will line up in a newly designated “setup zone” between the 30- and 35-yard lines.

These rule changes are the reason Butker could potentially lose his kickoff privileges. Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub mentioned Thursday during a news conference that Butker might not be utilized for kickoffs next season, given the new rules.

Toub believes the new rules mean kickers will have to be more involved with tackles, and he wants to keep Butker out of harm’s way, safeguarding him for field goals. During Thursday’s OTAs, it was Butker’s newer teammates handling the kickoffs.

Who Will Take Over Kickoff Duties From Butker?

Safety Justin Reid and running back Louis Rees-Zammit seem to be the team’s picks for kickoff responsibilities. In addition to protecting Butker, Toub would want to have a better tackle in on the play. He said at the conference,

“I’d like to have somebody go back and is able to make a tackle…Butker is able to make a tackle, but I really don’t want him making tackles all year long…“Justin can kick … and he can go down there and make tackles…They know that guy (a kicker) can go down and tackle, but a guy like Justin is a guy that they have to worry about.”

The #Chiefs have considered not using Harrison Butker for all kickoffs and instead using a player like safety Justin Reid. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub said the new kickoff rule has kickers more involved in tackles, and they don’t want that for Butker. The full answer is… pic.twitter.com/V10t0QkMFf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 30, 2024

As for former rugby player Rees-Zammit, Toub mentioned that he could serve as the kickoff specialist and also as the return specialist.

Butker will still be utilized at times, according to the special teams coach, particularly when the Chiefs choose to intentionally kick the ball out of the end zone, allowing the opposing team to start their drive at the 30-yard line. This strategy might be employed, as Toub noted when a team wants to “get out of a game” with the lead and avoid the risk of a touchdown return.