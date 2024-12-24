“He Is Not Serious”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson React to Lamar Jackson’s Comments on Beyonce’s Halftime Show

Lamar Jackson recently made heads turn by announcing that he will be out on the field watching Beyoncé perform during halftime at the Ravens-Texans Christmas Day matchup. Considering that the fixture has a significant impact on AFC seedings, divisional seedings too, many labelled Lamar’s comments irresponsible. That is, until the Nightcap crew stepped in to clarify that the Ravens QB was simply trolling.

“Lamar trolling man. He is not serious… If you know Lamar, if you know his DNA, if you understand his makeup and know who he actually is, [you know it’s all trolling],” Chad Johnson said on the latest episode of Nightcap.

Co-host Shannon Sharpe agreed with Ocho’s take that Lamar was trolling with his Beyoncé statement. The NFL legend noted that, for most players, it’s hardwired by the coaches that halftime shows and other festivities are for the fans, while the game is for the players.

Shannon expressed his faith in Lamar’s knowledge too, noting how players have a lifetime to celebrate, should they win the Super Bowl. The Nightcap host deemed Lamar smart enough to know this, considering the hunger he has shown for the Lombardi Trophy this season and the one before.

“The halftime show is for the fans in attendance and the people watching… you get to go to the game and that’s what you have to, like when you go to the Super Bowl we understood that the Super Bowl is for the fans, and the game is for us (players). All the festivities, that’s for all the people coming in. Now you win the championship, you get an opportunity to protect that night after the game and then, for the rest of your life, you get to party like a rock star.”

That said, it’s been quite some time since we’ve seen Lamar be his playful self. Despite clinching a playoff berth, it’s been a bumpy ride for the Ravens this season. A 10-5 record is good enough for qualification, but with the star power in Baltimore’s arsenal, a better showing was expected.

Lamar, however, kept on being his consistent self this season, accumulating 37 TDs and 3,787 passing yards so far. Though he hasn’t been a favorite among the NFL MVP candidates for no good reason, all that matters is for him to make a deep playoff run this season. He was ousted in the AFC title game last year, but if the Ravens make the Super Bowl this year and win, the criticism around the team and the QB will certainly fade.