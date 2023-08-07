“He Palmed My Facemask”: 9 Years Ago, Deion Sanders Described How he Once Got Humbled by Mighty Bo Jackson

Bo Jackson, a true sporting phenomenon, left an indelible mark on both the NFL and MLB, cementing his status as one of the greatest athletes to grace the earth. His unparalleled combination of strength, speed, and agility made him a force to be reckoned with on the field. Even the most talented athletes, including Deion Sanders, were not immune to Bo’s humbling prowess.

Nine years ago, in a candid conversation with FOX Sports, Deion Sanders opened up about a memorable encounter from his college days that involved none other than the mighty Bo Jackson. Back when Sanders was a freshman cornerback at Florida State, and Bo Jackson was the star running back for the Auburn Tigers, the two athletic powerhouses collided on the field, leaving a lasting impression on Sanders.

When Deion Sanders Got Stiff-Armed by Mighty Bo Jackson: A Tale of Athletic Greatness

Describing the awe-inspiring Bo Jackson, Sanders mentioned, “Bo was about 225-235 pounds, ran a 4.2 [second] 40 [yard dash].” On the other hand, Sanders, affectionately known as “Prime,” was comparatively lighter, weighing around 160 pounds.

As the play unfolded, Bo received the ball and headed toward Sanders’ side of the field. Sanders, eager to take on the formidable opponent, sprinted to meet Bo head-on. However, Jackson’s strength and agility were unparalleled, as Sanders admitted, “He stiff-armed me. He palmed my facemask and my helmet. He did all that to me.”

While Sanders humbly admitted being bested by Bo, he revealed that it was a defining moment that he, as a man, was unafraid to acknowledge. Despite the encounter, Sanders held immense respect for Bo Jackson’s talent, asserting, “Most men… wouldn’t even admit that Bo did ’em like that.”

Through this anecdote, Deion Sanders paid tribute to Bo Jackson’s remarkable athletic abilities and celebrated the camaraderie shared among athletes who understand the art of greatness.

Dual Dominance: Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson in NFL and MLB

Deion Sanders, renowned as “Prime Time,” excelled in both the NFL and MLB. In football, he showcased his brilliance as a cornerback and kick returner during his impressive 14-year NFL career. Sanders secured two Super Bowl victories, earned Pro Bowl honors eight times, and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1994. Throughout his football journey, he intercepted 53 passes and scored 22 touchdowns.

In baseball, Sanders exhibited his skills as an outfielder and part-time leadoff hitter. During his nine-year MLB career with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants, he amassed 186 stolen bases, had a batting average of .263, and hit 39 home runs.

Bo Jackson, known for his incredible athleticism, made waves in both the NFL and MLB. As a running back for the Los Angeles Raiders, Jackson demonstrated his versatility in a four-year NFL stint, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 1990. In baseball, he took to the outfield, representing the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, and California Angels during his eight-year MLB career. Bo Jackson achieved All-Star status in 1989 and hit an impressive 141 home runs.

Both Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson defied the odds by excelling at the highest level in two professional sports simultaneously. Their remarkable achievements in the NFL and MLB have solidified their legacy as two of the greatest multi-sport athletes in history.