“Payton Thorne Looking Like Peyton Manning”: Auburn QB Gets Compared to NFL Legend After Back-To-Back Good Games

Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) throws the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 21-7 at halftime. Credit: Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Auburn Tigers (4-6) have had a disappointing season by their usual standard. They’re just 1-5 in SEC play, and were 0-3 at home facing conference foes ahead of Saturday’s matchup with No. 15 Texas A&M.

Many anticipated the Aggies, who are in contention for a College Football Playoff berth, would roll over the Tigers. However, quarterback Payton Thorne has other ideas.

Just one week after throwing five touchdown passes, Thorne got off to a splendid start versus Texas A&M. The senior signal-caller completed seven of nine attempts (77.8%) for 190 yards and two scores in the first half against the Aggies. Both touchdown tosses – a 63-yard connection and 15-yard hook up – went to wide receiver Cam Coleman.

Texas A&M trailed Auburn 21-7 at halftime. Their fans, understandably, aren’t thrilled with their defense’s performance. One Twitter/X account went as far as comparing Thorne to one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history to show his displeasure.

The most points Auburn has scored against a “Power 4” team is 24 vs. Kentucky. Auburn already has scored 21 vs. A&M just two minutes into the second quarter. Payton Thorne looking like Peyton Manning. — TexAgs (@TexAgs) November 24, 2024

Despite his rousing two weeks, Thorne obviously isn’t close to Manning. The fifth-year senior – in his second season with the Tigers after three at Michigan State – shockingly has similar collegiate stats to the five-time NFL MVP, though:

Passing Touchdowns: Manning – 89, Thorne – 85

Passing Yards: Manning – 11,201; Thorne – 10,549

Thorne’s stats – which include his first half numbers from Saturday – have come in seven more appearances (52) than Manning (45). He also doesn’t have a single season of Heisman Trophy contention. Manning finished top eight in Heisman voting three times and was the runner-up for the award in 1997.

Thorne does have an outside chance at surpassing Manning’s career totals in passing yards and touchdowns. However, he’d likely need two more games to do so. Auburn has just one regular season contest (at Alabama) remaining on their schedule. They’d need to beat the Aggies tonight and the Crimson Tide next week to earn a bowl berth and give Thorne a realistic shot.