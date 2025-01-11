“He Reached Out to His Old Coach Bill Belichick”: Insider Details Tom Brady’s Efforts To Help the Raiders Find New Head Coach

The Raiders are planning an overhaul after firing their head coach, Antonio Pierce, and General Manager, Tom Telesco. They are actively looking to turn things around and it seems their new limited owner, Tom Brady, is leading the charge.

The NFL GOAT is apparently helping Mark Davis and the front office hire a new HC, reaching out to some familiar faces, including Bill Belichick as per Tom Pelissero.

“This is the Tom Brady show in Las Vegas and really Tom Brady throughout the course of the season has a lot going on in his life, but he also talked and interfaced with a lot of coaches throughout the course of the season. He reached out recently to his old coach, Bill Belichick about what it would take for Belichick to come to Las Vegas.” said Pelissero on the Rich Eisen Show.

According to the NFL insider, Brady has taken an active and hands-on approach to running the Las Vegas Raiders, embracing the significant responsibility of hiring both a new head coach and general manager. Owner Mark Davis fully trusts Tom Brady and has granted him substantial influence over the franchise, highlighting the winning pedigree Brady brings to the table.

While Antonio Pierce’s fate was all but sealed even without Brady’s input, the 7-time Super Bowl champion played a pivotal role in the dismissal of GM Tom Telesco. Brady is determined to establish a winning culture in Las Vegas, recognizing that this requires a clean break from the remnants of the previous regime.

Brady understands that a new head coach cannot thrive under a general manager tied to the old ways. Mark Davis, a fan as much as an owner, is eager to see the team succeed and has been more than willing to give TB12 a bigger voice in shaping the franchise. If there’s one thing Brady knows better than anyone, it’s how to win—and he’s intent on bringing that expertise to the Raiders.

So who is going to be the next HC of the franchise?

Exploring Las Vegas Raiders’ next head coach candidates

The Raiders have struggled with stability at the head coaching position since Jon Gruden’s departure. In the years since, they’ve fired three head coaches—Rich Bisaccia, Josh McDaniels, and most recently, Antonio Pierce. Now, the franchise is starting fresh with a clean slate.

Among the top candidates for the job, Mike Vrabel currently leads the odds at +250. A seasoned veteran with a strong résumé, Vrabel brings experience and a clear coaching philosophy. His track record and disciplined approach make him an attractive option.

Kliff Kingsbury is also in the mix, with +300 odds. After revitalizing the Commanders’ offense this season and getting the best out of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Kingsbury has shown he can excel in an offensive role. While his record as a head coach isn’t stellar, he might be eager for another shot to prove his doubters wrong.

Ben Johnson, widely regarded as one of the most innovative offensive minds in football, has become the hottest name in coaching circles. With a long list of suitors, the Raiders are vying for his talents, and he holds +400 odds to land the job.

Brian Flores, currently the defensive coordinator for the Vikings, is another strong contender, as is Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator, Liam Coen. Both of them bring unique strengths to the table and remain firmly in the running.

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick, who joined UNC earlier this fall, has a long shot with +1000 odds. Despite the odds, his experience and pedigree make him a dark-horse candidate.

Tom Brady reportedly favors Vrabel, given their familiarity and Vrabel’s ability to bring discipline and experience to the organization. While Vrabel feels like a safe and reliable choice, the league’s increasing emphasis on offense might make candidates like Kingsbury, Johnson, or Coen more appealing to a team looking to change the culture.