“He Realized He Might Need Another Employment”: NFL Fans React To Shedeur Sanders Rapping At His Party After First Round Rejection

The first night of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and perhaps the biggest surprise that came was Shedeur Sanders being undrafted.

The Colorado quarterback was expected by many to be a first-round pick, but all 32 picks came without his name selected. At one point, there was even a debate on whether he or Cam Ward would be the first quarterback taken in the draft.

In fact, Sanders even thought he’d be a first-round pick. He not only set up a watch party with friends and family, but also had a customised draft room with his brand name “Legendary” painted and embroidered all over the room.

Despite Sanders continuing to fall as the night went on, he kept a positive attitude. Sanders, at one point, was seen rapping alongside his brother Shilo while the two were waiting for Shedeur to be drafted.

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to the video of Sanders rapping while waiting to be drafted. Some fans trolled him, stating that his arrogance and demeanor could be a reason why he’s still sliding. Others pointed out that he simply isn’t the best quarterback prospect coming out of college and aren’t surprised at the slide.

Here’s how fans reacted to Sanders’ rapping video:

After the way it went he realized he might need other employment — Daddy K (@Coastal_Daddy) April 25, 2025

Maybe teams see all the nonsense and lack of self awareness and keep passing on him. How about turn off the circus and turn off the cameras for a second. — Angus (@angusnegrin) April 25, 2025

Have to think NFL organizations are thinking long and hard about this guys personality. Seems like a distraction tbh — MondayMorningQB (@MondayMorningQB) April 25, 2025

Despite some fans criticizing Sanders for rapping and falling in the draft, others supported him. Some like that Sanders has remained in positive spirits despite the slide. Others pointed out that some people just like to see certain athletes fall, such as Sanders, and that he will be okay where he is drafted.

Here’s how other fans reacted:

Dude is staying is good spirits I firmly believe everything happens for a reason & this will work out in Sanders favor — Julez (@mj_italia_) April 25, 2025

It’s a party, why shouldn’t he have fun? Stop overthinking everything a young guy does! — ed gerson (@edg914) April 25, 2025

They can’t break his spirit. That Deion son man. They are swag out no matter what. You don’t hear what he saying.. he still shining lol — Chuck B (@ChuckB_ICP) April 25, 2025

The second round of the 2025 NFL Draft continues tonight with the Cleveland Browns picking first. Shedeur Sanders is currently the favorite on many betting platforms to be selected by the Browns.

Could Sanders’ slide end as soon as the draft begins tonight? Or will he continue to slide?