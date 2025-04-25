mobile app bar

“He Realized He Might Need Another Employment”: NFL Fans React To Shedeur Sanders Rapping At His Party After First Round Rejection

Robert Gullo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Shedeur Sanders, Marcellus Wiley

Shedeur Sanders (L), Marcellus Wiley (R); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The first night of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and perhaps the biggest surprise that came was Shedeur Sanders being undrafted.

The Colorado quarterback was expected by many to be a first-round pick, but all 32 picks came without his name selected. At one point, there was even a debate on whether he or Cam Ward would be the first quarterback taken in the draft. 

In fact, Sanders even thought he’d be a first-round pick. He not only set up a watch party with friends and family, but also had a customised draft room with his brand name “Legendary” painted and embroidered all over the room. 

Despite Sanders continuing to fall as the night went on, he kept a positive attitude. Sanders, at one point, was seen rapping alongside his brother Shilo while the two were waiting for Shedeur to be drafted. 

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to the video of Sanders rapping while waiting to be drafted. Some fans trolled him, stating that his arrogance and demeanor could be a reason why he’s still sliding. Others pointed out that he simply isn’t the best quarterback prospect coming out of college and aren’t surprised at the slide. 

Here’s how fans reacted to Sanders’ rapping video:

Despite some fans criticizing Sanders for rapping and falling in the draft, others supported him. Some like that Sanders has remained in positive spirits despite the slide. Others pointed out that some people just like to see certain athletes fall, such as Sanders, and that he will be okay where he is drafted.

Here’s how other fans reacted:

The second round of the 2025 NFL Draft continues tonight with the Cleveland Browns picking first. Shedeur Sanders is currently the favorite on many betting platforms to be selected by the Browns.

Could Sanders’ slide end as soon as the draft begins tonight? Or will he continue to slide?

Post Edited By:Sauvik Banerjee

About the author

Robert Gullo

Robert Gullo

x-iconlinkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Rob is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Central Connecticut State University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in sports journalism. Rob has followed football ever since he was old enough to understand the game and is a Jacksonville Jaguars fan. Rob has written over 4,000 NFL articles and has interviewed many athletes in his career such as: Tyreek Hill, Will Levis, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Isiah Pacheco, Caitlin Clark, and many other professional athletes. Outside of The SportsRush, Rob is involved with other sports at the high school and college level, serving as the reporter/editor of the New Britain Herald newspaper in New Britain, Connecticut. Outside of sports, Rob likes to hike, travel, work out, remain active, and hang out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these