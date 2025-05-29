Shedeur Sanders Clears the Air on Reports of ‘Stealing’ His Jersey at the NFL Rookie Premiere Event

Even though their former head coach and NFL Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders, made sure that they were never hard pressed for fashion choices, it appears as if the duo of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders just can’t help themselves. According to the Sanders family, Hunter’s sticky fingers have proven to snag him more than just footballs.

Advertisement

Considering that Hunter has openly admitted to stealing “whatever he can” from Coach Prime’s house, as well as the amount of time that the two have spent together throughout the past several years, it should come as no surprise to see that Hunter has influenced his former quarterback. Unfortunately, Sanders didn’t prove to be as smooth as Hunter.

While attending the NFL rookie premiere event, the 2024 Golden Arm winner made his best attempt at leaving with an official Cleveland Browns jersey that the league had issued to him for the evening. When he tried to quietly make his exit, a voice on the intercom promptly reminded the players not to take their jerseys home with them, letting Sanders know that the gig was up.

During the most recent episode of the 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders podcast, which is expected to be the last of its kind prior to his NFL debut, the former Colorado Buffalo jokingly owned up to the act.

“I took the jersey, I didn’t think it was a problem, and they yelled out over the intercom, ‘Everybody return your jerseys.’ I said well, let me return this jersey bruh. Let me return it.”

Between his failed heist attempt and the fact that someone fell into the pool with his phone, it certainly seemed to be an eventful night for the newest member of the Cleveland Browns’ roster. Nevertheless, Sanders maintained that the highlight of the night came from seeing both himself and his former wide receiver finally join the ranks of the National Football League.

“It was just cool to see me and Travis actually have NFL jerseys, because it started in Jackson State. It was just an idea, just a thought to see how far we would be able to come.”

When asked how he felt after receiving his official rookie contract, Sanders only needed two words to describe the feeling. “It’s lit.” The 23-year-old officially signed a four-year, $4.6-million contract, which included a $447,380 signing bonus.

While it certainly wasn’t the deal that he had initially been hoping for when he was initially considered to be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the contract should ensure that Sanders has the means of securing his own clothes moving forward. Either way, the kids are officially out of the house, meaning that Coach Prime shouldn’t have to worry about any more pairs of sneakers going missing.