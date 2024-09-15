Henry Blackburn’s Yet Another Hit on Travis Hunter Leaves Colorado Fans Fuming — Can’t Digest Defeat

Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter had a stunning game against Colorado State, with 12 catches, 2 touchdowns, 5 tackles, and an interception. His top performance further cemented his status as an impressive cornerback and receiver.

However, what caught the fans’ attention was Henry Blackburn’s hit on Hunter once again.

The incident occurred when Hunter attempted a catch as the Buffaloes were leading the game. During the play, Blackburn ran towards Hunter, resulting in a collision that knocked Hunter down due to the impact.

Despite the hit, Hunter didn’t miss the catch. However, the hit drew the ire of football fans from Colorado, who shared their honest reactions on social media.

One user commented, “Can’t digest defeat, can you Blackburn? Stop with the late hits,” while another fan added, “Ref hating all night.” Another fan recalled a previous incident, commenting, “The same guy from last year with another dirty hit on the same player. Joke on him. Good job.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Blackburn and Hunter have been involved in a controversial hit.

On September 16, 2023, during the first quarter of the Rams-Buffaloes game, Blackburn delivered a hard shoulder to Hunter, knocking him down the field. Due to this, Blackburn received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Furthermore, Hunter had to visit the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a lacerated liver. Despite the injury, the Colorado Buffaloes emerged victorious with a 43-35 margin.

With Blackburn and Hunter clashing again this year, college football fans recalled last year’s incident and rallied behind Travis Hunter. The repeated confrontations have added an extra layer of intensity to their matchups.

Meanwhile, Blackburn and his team have much to ponder after their 28-9 loss. Notably, the Rams struggled to contain Hunter’s dual-threat capabilities, which played a significant role in their defeat.