“I Want To Show Everybody I’m Not Slow” — Travis Hunter On His Elite Effort For CU Buffs

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With 2 touchdowns, 13 catches, and five tackles, two-way star Travis Hunter single-handedly shut down the Colorado State Rams challenge in the Rocky Mountain Showdown last Saturday.

Hunter’s exceptional performance led the Buffaloes to a convincing 28-9 victory and upped their confidence.

Reflecting on the Week III win, right after losing to Nebraska the previous Saturday, the star discussed the extra effort he puts in for the team as a wide receiver and defensive back.

On The Travis Hunter Show podcast Wednesday night, he explained why he wanted to prove everyone wrong about his speed game:

“The effort matters. And that’s what I had to do right there on that play. Had to go running down, let things go and also I want to show everybody else I’m not slow. I know I say I’m slow, but ain’t slow. And yeah, that AP wrench this summer helped me out a lot, put that speed together, put that agility right.”

Notably, the two-way phenom’s commitment extends beyond his dual roles; Hunter plays full games on both sides of the football.

In the Buffaloes’ big win over the Rams, he played 123 of a possible 138 snaps, an astounding number. He averages 129 snaps per game, the most of any player in college football this season.

In the NFL, where players get more rest compared to college football, Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders believes Hunter could excel by playing both ways:

“So with him getting that amount of rest, he cannot help but be a great pro. The practices are limited. There’s barely no contact. You can’t even hit a receiver downfield in the NFL no more,” Coach Prime explained after the Rams game.

Despite the season’s early days, Hunter’s relentless hard work has boosted his NIL portfolio and prospects as a top pick in the 2025 Draft.

With Colorado’s Big 12 opener against the Baylor Bears approaching on Saturday night, Hunter will continue to focus on his speed and versatility to secure the Buffaloes their third win of the season.