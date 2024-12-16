“He’s Like a More Athletic Ben Roethlisberger”: Chad Johnson Praises Josh Allen for His Electrifying Performance Against the Lions

When an AFC powerhouse takes on an NFC powerhouse, it’s bound to be a banger. The latest encounter between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions lived up to its expectations, with the high-scoring affair [48-42] ending in the Bills’ favor. Josh Allen was the standout player for the Bills, which certainly impressed former wide receiver Chad Johnson. So much so that he compared Allen to Ben Roethlisberger.

Talking about the AFC-NFC showdown on the latest episode of Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe couldn’t stop gloating about how hard it has been this season for defenders to sack Josh Allen. Sharpe noted that while it’s easy to get near Allen due to his average agility, his physicality and build makes him almost ‘unsackable’.

“Josh Allen is not an easy guy… getting to him is the easy part, getting his big ass on the ground [is the tough part],” Sharpe hilariously detailed. This led to Ocho chiming in with a very apt comparison, as he called Josh Allen a more mobile version of the legendary Ben Roethlisberger. “He’s like a more athletic Ben Roethlisberger,” said the Nightcap host.

Allen’s passing sacks have been on a decline since 2019 when he recorded the highest number of passing sacks (38). This season has been the most flawless of them all, as Shannon pointed out.

In the 14 games played so far, Josh has been intercepted only 5 times and sacked only 13 times. If Allen continues this form, it will be ominous for any side facing him in the playoffs because we are currently witnessing the best version of him.

Interestingly enough, Ocho asserted this possibility, boldly claiming that this time, he is backing Josh Allen to triumph over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs should they meet again in the playoffs.

“It’s the Bills’ year. Josh Allen is playing very very well, very well and if he happens to see the Chiefs again in the playoffs at some point, I think this is the year that they finally beat them. Josh Allen is playing out of this world. He’s playing out of his mind.”

As fortunate as the Chiefs have been in the regular season this year, it will be interesting to see if their luck continues to favor them in the playoffs.

Regardless of the luck factor, Josh Allen & Co. will find it difficult to face a Chiefs side with immense pedigree and experience and come out as winners. Whenever they meet, be it the divisional round or the AFC title game, it will be a worthy Super Bowl match, one might say.