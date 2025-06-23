“315 is Heavy, Now Come on Man”: Shannon Sharpe Hilariously Reacts to Chad Johnson’s Workout Video

A lot of athletes let themselves go after retirement—trading dumbbells for donuts and six-packs for recliners. But not Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ocho” Johnson. These two are still hitting the gym like they’re training for a comeback… or at least for Instagram likes.

Ocho recently posted a video of himself working out, trying to prove he’s still got it. He was doing a chest press, moving slowly and steadily, bringing the bar all the way down like he was filming a fitness tutorial. But instead of getting applause, he got roasted by none other than Shannon Sharpe, who never misses a chance to clown his co-host.

In the video, it looked like Ocho was lifting 315 pounds. Key word: looked. Because while he was trying to show off good form, his spotter was doing a little more than spotting. In fact, it seemed like the spotter was doing most of the heavy lifting—basically treating Ocho like the assistant on his workout.

Sharpe saw it and immediately called him out. He laughed and pointed out that the spotter shouldn’t be touching the bar while spotting. Ocho didn’t appreciate the critique and shot back that he was lifting 315 pounds and just needed a little help. Just a sprinkle of assistance.

” I touched my chest, right? Look how slow and controlled. Now you’re going to say, ” Oh, he’s spotting. He is helping you. Look how slow though, Unc. Nice and slow so I can feel everything. What are you talking about, huh? Listen to me, but a 315 is heavy now. Come on, man. Now, I know nobody is supposed to touch the bar, but I’m purposely going slow so you can see I’m controlling it and it’s really me.”

Shannon, never one to back down from a flex-off, reminded him that 315 pounds is supposed to be hard. He quipped that if it were easy, everybody would be doing it. Ocho countered that because he was lifting slow and steady, it totally counted as his rep.

Sharpe wasn’t buying it. He explained that yes, workouts should be slow—especially on chest day—but if your trainer’s hands are on the bar the whole time, you’re basically not doing it correctly or by yourself.

” The spotter got some great shoulder work. He gets some great shrugs in. The guy can’t touch the bar. It’s supposed to be heavy. You are supposed to go slow.”

Ocho wouldn’t budge. He claimed he’s the same size as Shannon and just as strong. Shannon laughed that off with the confidence of a man who probably curls more than most people squat. However, he appreciated Chad’s intent and effort to go to the gym and finally work out.

Chad Johnson has always been on the leaner side, even during his playing days. But that was by design. He believed in training for power and explosiveness over packing on muscle. His focus wasn’t on looking like a bodybuilder—it was about staying fast, fluid, and agile. He lifted heavy, sure, but bulking up just didn’t fit his game plan.

That same philosophy extended to his diet. While most elite athletes obsess over clean eating—high protein, low calories, and plenty of greens—Ocho went in a completely different direction. He started his mornings with a classic McDonald’s breakfast: hotcakes with sausage, a sausage McMuffin, and a large orange juice. For snacks? Pop-Tarts and six boiled eggs.

Lunch was no less indulgent: Bahama Breeze curry chicken pasta with extra chicken—and absolutely no asparagus.

And dinner? That’s when he really went big. Three fried chicken legs, candied yams, mac and cheese, sweet water cornbread, and a slice of chocolate cake to finish it off. It was a calorie bomb by nutritionist standards—but to Chad, it was just fuel. And it’s hard to argue with results.

Most experts say that diet is key to injury prevention and recovery. And yet, Ocho played 10 seasons in the NFL—more than triple the average career length. At one point, he didn’t miss a single game for six straight years, back when defensive backs could legally rough up receivers without blinking.

So maybe Pop-Tarts and fried chicken aren’t part of the traditional athlete’s playbook—but for Chad Johnson, they were part of a winning formula.