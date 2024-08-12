“He’s Not Gonna Play, He’s 47”: Tom Brady Has Officially Shut the Comeback Door, Says Former Patriots QB

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on after beating the Carolina Panthers to clinch the NFC south division at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It has been over 18 months since Tom Brady decided to hang up his cleats for the second time. He retired once more the year prior, but despite household troubles and age catching up to him, the winningest quarterback made a brief comeback. A full season later without Brady in football gear, comeback rumors are still alive and kicking, now further fueled by NFL analyst Mike Florio.

Advertisement

During an appearance on ‘The Dan Patrick Show,’ Florio quoted Brady from a few days prior, where the latter hinted at a potential return, albeit with some conditions needing to fall into place. To this, the analyst added that the seven-time Super Bowl champ doesn’t do anything unplanned, and this wasn’t either.

The comeback speculation resurfaced a few more times, all from Florio’s side, with contexts he believes are not unfounded. However, former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak isn’t on the same page.

In a segment of the 98.5 ‘The Sports Hub show,’ Zolak began with “I don’t know why he’s doing this” when the topic of Florio intensifying Brady’s comeback was brought up. While the broadcaster did acknowledge that Brady looks better than before, even putting on some muscle, he insisted that the retirement—which he likened to a funeral—is done for.

“He looks good. It looks like he has put on some muscle. But he’s been through the process of retiring. He’s had multiple family parties, He’s made people travel halfway around the world to go to these (events). He did the whole thing with Mr. Kraft. All these, you know, it’s closer. It’s like having a funeral.”

“He’s not going to play; He’s 47,” Zolak continued. The broadcaster also noted that the NFL now has several younger coaches and Qbs than Brady, which makes the idea of his return even more improbable.

Nevertheless, Zolak acknowledged that if a quarterback like Brock Purdy were to get injured, Brady might consider making a return. But what about Brady? Is the QB interested in making a return at all?

Brady is focusing on another sport named football

Back in August last year, Brady decided to transition from the gridiron to the goalpost by acquiring a 3.3% stake in Birmingham City FC. He was also thrust into the Chairman position of the advisory board with the aim of applying his leadership skills to the team.

Additionally, he was tasked with overseeing athletes’ wellness, recovery systems, health, and nutrition. However, things haven’t quite worked out for the former NFL star, as the club was relegated from the EFL Championship to League One in May.

However, the front office, head coach Chris Davie, and, of course, Tom Brady, are working to climb out of the pit one step at a time. While his tight schedule doesn’t allow Brady to jet off across the Atlantic, the former NFL star is involved on a weekly basis.

As Coach Davie revealed:

“That’s been really good so far. I speak to Tom regularly, he has a real passion for what we’re doing, a real interest, and wants to help with any insights that he can. I’m always talking to him and that’s useful.”

Davie further noted that Brady has advocated for ‘good standards in place’ at work, which is something Davie agrees with.

This is quite a commitment for the seven-time Super Bowl champ, who is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Aces and is trying to acquire a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. On top of that, he has the broadcasting gig with Fox.

He has already pushed his debut a year further and now seems ready to step into the commentator’s booth. A 10-year, $375 million contract isn’t something any NFL team would be willing to offer. So, for now, Brady’s comeback looks highly improbable. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!