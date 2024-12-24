“He’s Not the Coach, It’s Jerry”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Look Into Mike McCarthy’s Uncertain Future With the Cowboys

The Cowboys are officially out of playoff contention. Yet, Jerry Jones is “real proud” of HC Mike McCarthy. Yet that pride is not enough for Jones to reveal what his future plans are for McCarthy, whose contract expires soon. Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, aka Unc and Ocho, have some theories about what Jerry is planning to do with McCarthy.

Sharpe, for one, thinks Jones is going to bring back McCarthy next year, because “He (Jones) loves the power. He doesn’t want to give up any control,” as he said on ‘Nightcap.’ Unc further explained,

“Mike McCarthy is head coach in title only. Jerry still does everything. Jerry does all the speaking. Jerry lets you know who’s playing, who we’re signing. McCarthy doesnt have any say…He’s not the Coach, it’s Jerry.”

Since Mike McCarthy’s inaugural season with the Cowboys in 2020, when they ended with a 6–10 record, the team has not found itself outside the playoff picture.

Additionally, it has been since the 2010 season that the Cowboys were eliminated from playoff contention with three games remaining in the regular season. McCarthy’s contract with the Cowboys expires after this season, and there has been no talk of an extension.

But Jones has repeatedly gushed about the HC, his latest coming after the Cowboys won against the Buccaneers despite already being out of the playoff picture. He said:

“And Mike McCarthy, he just won’t let them not think they’re playing for the Super Bowl out there. He won’t let them do it. So proud of that.”

Ocho, however, thinks Jerry is “full of sh*t.” He referred to previous instances (though he wouldn’t give examples) when Jones has gushed about someone, only for them to be fired soon after to back his argument.

Disagreeing with Unc, Ocho projected McCarthy to be gone after this season, only to be replaced by another “puppet” to do Jones’ bidding.

Admittedly, it would’ve been hard to believe that McCarthy would stay in Dallas a month ago, when the team’s situationw as truly bleak. But Dallas’ late-season surge may be shifting the equation. The Cowboys have won four of their last five games, and Jerry Jones’ recent comments could be setting the stage for McCarthy’s return as head coach. Or, as Ocho said, it might just be a smoke screen.