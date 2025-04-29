“He’s Our Next Big Ben,” Say Steelers Fans as Will Howard’s Plea to Pittsburgh Goes Viral

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard throws during the pro day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Cente on March 26, 2025. Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As contract negotiations between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers continue to stall out, the franchise decided to insulate itself a bit by selecting Will Howard with the 185th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While the sluggish nature of the talks has likely been frustrating for both sides, it also proved to be the perfect opportunity for the former Ohio State Buckeye.

Seeing as his name was still on the board well into the sixth and second to final round of the draft, the slightest bits of doubt had begun to creep into the mind of the national champion. By the time the Steelers came on the clock, Howard found himself pleading for Pittsburgh to take him.

Thankfully, the power of manifestation proved to work.

Considering that their franchise has lacked consistency at the quarterback position ever since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers fans were more than ready to be optimistic about Howard. For all of the controversies that came with this year’s QB class, some were even willing to go as far as to predict that he’ll be one of the standout passers of his class.

I believe he's gonna be the sleeper QB to come outta the draft — Antonio (@_TonySon) April 29, 2025

Others were also willing to grant Howard Big Ben comps, with one saying, “He’s our next Big Ben.” Those are quite the high expectations. Citing his 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame and arm talent, many believe that Howard could be the perfect match for the Steelers.

With Pittsburgh having recently paired DK Metcalf with George Pickens, a big-armed prospect would do wonders for their offense right about now.

Howard impressed many ahead of the draft by displaying his football acumen during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Gruden’s QB Class. Even when the former head coach forced him to work under a time constraint, Howard still managed to succinctly and accurately dissect plays, proving that he’s more than capable of handling an NFL playbook.

While Howard is extremely unlikely to replicate the success that Roethlisberger enjoyed in his rookie season, the 23-year-old certainly appears to have all of the necessary tools that are needed to become a competent signal caller at the next level. The fact that he’s already drawing comparisons to a two-time Super Bowl champion is noteworthy, but with those comparisons also come expectations.

Mike Tomlin has garnered a reputation for his ability to routinely collect winning seasons. Should their talks with Rodgers ultimately fall through, Howard will have the weight of both Tomlin’s legacy and the team’s reputation on his shoulders.

Thankfully, those shoulders appear to be broad enough. Throughout his five-year stint in college, Howard posted a QB record of 34-16 and managed to end his career by becoming the Offensive MVP of the College Football Playoffs National Championship.

Howard’s collegiate campaign and genetic makeup suggest that he has all the makings of a future star. Whether or not he realizes that potential in year one is up to him, and partially, Aaron Rodgers as well.