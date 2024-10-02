How Did Calvin Johnson Jr. Get the Nickname Megatron Despite Not Being a Fan of ‘Transformers’?

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, Jr., Megatron, speaks after receiving his Hall of Fame ring during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Detroit Michigan United States lemus-baltimor210926_np7sJ PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx

In Detroit, the name Megatron isn’t tied to any Transformers movie or comic book but is instead synonymous with Lions WR Calvin Johnson Jr. Ironically, he was never fond of the nickname, though he embraced it as part of his alter ego: ‘the bad guy to the defense.’

In an interview with Heavy, Johnson revealed that the name was given to him by his teammate Roy Williams. Apparently, the wide receiver’s big physique and speed matched the Transformers movie’s antagonist’s persona.

“He just started calling me that, and it didn’t catch on until a year later. You’re big and fast; this movie just came out. It’s perfect timing. 2008, that’s when the announcers started using it.”

Johnson played backup to Williams in his rookie season and took over the starting role after he departed from the team in 2008. Initially, he wasn’t actually aware of who Megatron was and confused him with the movie’s protagonist.

“Originally, I thought Megatron was a good guy. I thought he was Optimus Prime. Then I realized he was the bad guy. I was like alright, it’s cool, I’ll be the bad guy to the defense.”

Johnson‘s nickname gained popularity in 2008, but eventually gained more fame over the years. After a disappointing 2008 season, the Lions found new hope in the wide receiver, who in 2012, would go on to set the NFL single-season receiving record of 1,964 yards.

Not only this, he was deemed “arguably the best player in the National Football League,” by then-Cowboys coach Jason Garrett in 2011.

Despite the team’s disappointing 2008 run, the WR finished with 78 catches for 1,331 yards and 12 touchdowns. He spent nine years in Detroit before retiring in 2016 and during his career; he scored 83 touchdowns and tallied 11,619 receiving yards.

That being said, the name ‘Megatron’ remains a big part of the Lions’ history. This was even more evident when the state governor recognized the wide receiver with a heartfelt honor.

Michigan Gov proclaims Sept 30th in Johnson’s honor

The Michigan government announced September 30, a day after Johnson’s birthday, as ‘Megatron Day.’ This day commemorates the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s induction into the Pride of the Lions during the team’s game against the Seahawks.

In a social media post, Governor Gretchen Whitmer applauded the Lions star’s ‘cool’ nickname while revealing the state’s plan to celebrate a day in his honor.

Johnson was a key part of HC Jim Schwartz’s team that took the Lions from a 0-16 season in 2008 to a postseason run in 2011.

He continued to push the team’s offense throughout his career but finally retired after the 2015 season as the Lions failed to make a postseason run.

After his abrupt retirement, his relationship with the team soured as he was forced to pay a $1 million penalty for breaking his Lions’ contract. However, with his induction into the team’s Ring of Honor, both parties have ended any speculations of a rift.