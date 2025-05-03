mobile app bar

“Is Travis Hunter Big Enough to Play Both Sides?”: Curious Shaquille O’Neal Asks Calvin Johnson for His Expert Opinion

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

Shaquille O'Neal, Travis Hunter, Calvin Johnson

Shaquille O’Neal (left), Travis Hunter (center), Calvin Johnson (right); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Travis Hunter, though not selected No. 1 overall, was certainly the phenom coming out of this year’s draft class. His exceptional two-way ability is unlike anything seen before — at least not in the way or to the extent he does it. Naturally, veteran players like “Megatron” Calvin Johnson can’t wait to see how it all plays out in the big league for the Colorado star.

While chatting with Shaquille O’Neal and his co-host Adam Lefkoe on The Big Podcast, Megatron was asked which wide receiver prospect he was most excited about in this year’s rookie class.

Having played the position for nine years in the big league, he didn’t have to think before saying it’s Travis Hunter who has all his attention.

Johnson further stated that he’s eager to see how the player makes the impossible seem possible — and how the team handles the business behind it.

“That’s easy this year, man, [it’s] Travis Hunter. I’m so curious as to how the coaching staff, that whatever team he goes to, is going to allow him to play if they’re going to give him the freedom, the range, to play both sides of the ball,” said the former Lion.

“How are they going to manage that and all that? So very excited, the young man has phenomenal ball skills, so if he’s playing DB, he’s going to make plays on the ball. So I’m excited to see what he brings to the next level,” Johnson added.

Clearly, for a team to allow their star player to get more exposed is not good for business — but that’s what’s unique about Hunter. Having said that, Shaquille O’Neal was still curious whether Hunter had the physicality to make a substantial impact on both sides of the ball.

“Is he big enough to play both sides?” Shaq asked Calvin Johnson curiously.

However, Johnson did not have a quick answer to it since he was not aware of Hunter’s measurements. He said, “I was wondering what his weight was, because I mean that does you know weigh into the equation.”

That’s when co-host Adam Lefkoe chimed in, “He came in at 6 feet, 188lb at the Combine.” Having heard Travis’ weight category, Calvin became a little skeptical of his impact on the defense.

“He’s light, but would that prevent him from getting up on big receivers? To be told. If I was playing against him, I know that would be something I would lean into. If I can lean into him, I can push him around. If I can lean on him at 240 and he’s 180,185, 188, then he can have a long day.”

That clear assessment of Travis’ DB skills does seem to hold true in theory, but we’ve seen Hunter do insane things in college. It’s only a matter of time before all that theory is put to the test.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee



Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Strategist with a degree in English and Economics. A dedicated fan of the game for over seven years, his passion for football ignited after witnessing Tom Brady orchestrate the 28-3 comeback. In over three years of writing, but mostly strategizing, Sauvik has penned more than 1,300 articles, mainly focusing on the human stories behind the players and how the sport has transformed their lives. He loves watching Lamar Jackson on the field, as he is drawn to his dynamic, unpredictable style of play. When he’s not writing about football, you’ll find Sauvik running—something he’s loved since his track and field days. But one thing he is not wired to do is turn down a challenge on the chess board.

