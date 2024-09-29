How Did the USC Trojans Beat the Wisconsin Badgers Despite Trailing 10-21 at Halftime? Decoding the Second Half Twist

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans players celebrate against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC doesn’t have Caleb Williams anymore and that was glaringly obvious in the first half of their matchup against the Badgers today. However, after a shaky first half that saw them at a 10-21 deficit, QB Miller Moss and the Trojans got a second wind to turn things around for the team and end the day with a 38-21 win.

The first half saw Wisconsin establish a strong lead, capitalizing on USC’s defensive lapses and offensive struggles. The Badgers scored three touchdowns, showcasing their ground game and exploiting gaps in USC’s defense.

Meanwhile, the Trojans struggled to find a rhythm, with key players sidelined due to injuries, including tight end Lake McRee and wide receiver Makai Lemon.

However, Moss and the defense came through in a big way in the second half, as the d-line held the Badgers to their 21 points till the end of the game.

Early in the third quarter, Moss threw a crucial 6-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Kobi Lane, narrowing Wisconsin’s lead to 21-17. This play marked the beginning of USC’s scoring surge.

Meanwhile, the defensive line ramped up its pressure on Wisconsin’s quarterback, disrupting plays and leading to crucial turnovers that shifted momentum back to USC. Kamari Ramsey’s tackle on a fourth-and-short had USC take over at their own 33-yard line, with Moss connecting with Duce Robinson for two big plays on that drive.

A 32-yard completion on third-and-seven and an eight-yard touchdown throw on another third-and-seven narrowed the deficit and energized both players and fans alike. They ended the third quarter with a 3-point lead.

With just over eight minutes remaining in the game, Moss kept the ball on a fourth-down play. He channeled his inner Caleb Williams to execute a remarkable spin move to evade defenders and dove into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown, extending USC’s lead to 31-21.

The USC defense, meanwhile, continued to hold the Badgers to 21 points, as they thwarted four consecutive Wisconsin drives in the second half to leave them without any points.

Throughout the second half, Moss completed several key passes that kept drives alive and maintained offensive momentum. He finished the game with 308 passing yards and three touchdowns, demonstrating significant improvement from his first-half struggles.

As the Trojans ended the game with their first Big Ten conference win (38-21) in history, fans missed Caleb Williams a little less than they had in the first half.