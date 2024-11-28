Desmond Howard Remembers Being Called “Crazy” for Saying on TV That “USC Owed Reggie Bush Money”

The top student-athletes are now flush with cheese, raking in millions through their NIL deals. College football players are finally getting paid for their talents. But it wasn’t always like that. For decades, players faced severe punishments for financial improprieties—whether accepting money or receiving improper benefits—even as their performances enriched their schools and the NCAA.

Reggie Bush stands out as one such victim of the outdated system. And Desmond Howard demanded USC pay Bush his dues.

Howard appeared on Travis Hunter’s podcast to share his thoughts on NIL and the evolving landscape of college sports. A long-time advocate for athletes benefitting from their hard work, Howard voiced his strong support for NIL opportunities. During the discussion, he revealed that he once expressed his wish on a football show to see Reggie Bush get his money from USC:

“Years and years ago, when that whole thing went down with Reggie Bush, I remember doing TV and they said- what do you feel about this situation? I said this is horrendous because I think USC owes Reggie Bush money and they thought I was crazy.”

The Michigan Alum’s remarks were especially striking as they came in the immediate aftermath of the Bush controversy. His stance drew harsh reactions, with many calling him “crazy” for expressing such an opinion on national TV. After all, his wasn’t a popular opinion.

Bush was the most electrifying player in college football in 2005. Among the star-studded USC team, he was their best player, rushing for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also contributing significantly in receiving and punt-returning departments. The Trojans lost the National Championship but their star rusher ran away with the Heisman Trophy.

However, soon after, he forfeited that Heisman and even had his name dragged through the mud in the media.

Why did Bush forfeit his Heisman honor?

After his Heisman win, allegations emerged against Bush that he and his family received cash, travel expenses, and a rent-free home from two prospective sports agents during his time with the Trojans. The NCAA opened up an investigation and found him guilty and sanctioned USC, forcing the program to vacate its 2004 national championship.

In the aftermath, the university distanced itself from its former star.

Although the Heisman Trust had not yet ruled on whether to revoke his trophy, Reggie Bush made the difficult decision to forfeit the award, succumbing to intense public pressure.

The landscape of college athletics has only recently begun to shift dramatically with the advent of NIL and the NCAA’s revised stance on athletes receiving compensation.

In 2024, after years of lobbying by Bush and support from numerous former Heisman winners, the Heisman Trust decided to reinstate the trophy to him. He called the decision a “personal victory” and “a validation of the tireless efforts of his supporters.”