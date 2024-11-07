How Is Deion Sanders Helping the Colorado Buffaloes to Make Millions? The ‘Flutie Effect’ Explained

Despite a lucrative five-year, $29.5 million contract, Deion Sanders remains ‘undervalued’ for his immense contributions to Colorado football. This, according to seasoned analyst Joe Pompliano, is because of several reasons, including what he calls the ‘Flutie Effect.’

In a detailed LinkedIn post, Pompliano outlined the Flutie Effect concept: “Athletic success leads to academic success.” As a result of this effect, the nationally televised games serve as free marketing for the university. Does it make Deion’s contract a steal? It does to a large extent, due to the significant increase in college enrollment:

“Deion Sanders is the most undervalued coach in college football, and I can prove it with data,” Pompliano stated. Deion has a fully guaranteed $30 million ($29.5M) contract at Colorado, and many people will say this is a good deal because ticket sales, merchandise, and sponsorships are all up. But the truth is that Deion’s real impact comes in the admissions office.”

A total of 38,428 students enrolled at the university in the fall, marking an increase from 2023. Of these, 57.3 percent are Colorado residents, meaning there is a significant out-of-state population. This, in turn, provides additional revenue for the university.

It’s also worth noting that before Deion, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban benefited from the ‘Flutie Effect,’ as his college football program saw a similar boost in college enrollment.

Thanks to Sanders’ arrival, combined with the hype surrounding Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes have seen a 20 percent increase in applications this year.

Even though there is a limitation on how many new students can be admitted, Colorado is adding more out-of-state students to its program.

These students pay three times more in tuition than in-state students—$44,000 versus $14,000, respectively. This boost in enrollment also leads to increased revenue for the school.

Additionally, the level of marketing the school receives each week, thanks to Coach Prime, is invaluable. All these factors point to the conclusion that Coach Prime’s $29.5 million deal is a steal for the Colorado Buffaloes.

When it comes to football, Colorado is also thriving with a 6-2 record in the Big 12, currently placing third.

How is the Colorado Buffaloes’ season shaping up under Sanders?

A win against Texas Tech this Saturday will improve their chances for the playoffs. Ideally, they need to win three of their last four games—against Texas, Utah, Kansas, and Oklahoma—to secure a spot in the playoffs.

If Colorado makes it to the playoffs, it will result in additional revenue for the university in the next academic year. Furthermore, parents will continue to view the university as a hub for academic and athletic excellence. It gives an early-bird advantage as well.

In short, Deion Sanders has boosted the university’s visibility and sporting success and his hiring is one of the best decisions Colorado has made in recent times.