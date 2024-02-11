How Many NFL Teams Have Won Back-to-Back Super Bowls?

The Kansas City Chiefs reached the Super Bowl this year with a shot to reclaim the top spot for a second straight year. After beating the Eagles in 2023, Patrick Mahomes will have to face the wrath of Brock Purdy’s 49ers gang to become a three-time champion with his first back-to-back championship wins.

Advertisement

Although the odds favor the Niners, fans believe Mahomes could be the difference maker in the game just like his previous Super Bowl appearances. This has swayed many to bet against the 49ers. However, this win would brand the Chiefs a dynasty with three championships in five seasons.

With this in mind, one might wonder how many teams in the NFL have won back-to-back Super Bowls in the past. And the answer is eight. Let’s have a deep dive into the teams who have won two consecutive championships.

Advertisement

New England Patriots (Tom Brady)

2003: Super Bowl XXXVIII was played on February 1, 2004, between the Tom Brady-led Patriots and the Jake Delhomme-led Panthers. Brady emerged victorious with a 29-32 game score. It was Tom Brady’s second Super Bowl of his career.

2004: Tom Brady led the Patriots to Super Bowl XXXIX on February 6, 2005, which was played against the Donovan McNabb-led Eagles. It was also a heavyweight matchup between Bill Belichick and Andy Reid as the head coaches of the two teams. The final score came down to 24-21 in the favor of the Patriots.

Denver Broncos (John Elway)

1997: Denver Broncos appeared in the Super Bowl XXXII against the Green Bay Packers on January 25, 1998. The Broncos were coached by Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan’s father, and the team was led by the legendary QB John Elway. It was a rather close encounter between the two sides until RB Terrell Davis ran for a game-winning touchdown with 1:45 minutes left in the clock. Davis was awarded the Super Bowl MVP for his exceptional display in that game despite suffering a migraine pain.

1998: The Broncos ran it back with Mike Shanahan and John Elway in Super Bowl XXXIII against the Atlanta Falcons on January 31, 1999. The final score came down to 34-19 with the Broncos dominating the entire game. Although Terrell Davis rushed for 102 yards, but the connection between Elway and WR Rod Smith became the differentiating factor in the game.

Dallas Cowboys (Troy Aikman)

1992: Jimmy Johnson, the iconic Cowboys HC led Jerry Jones’ team to the Super Bowl XXVII with QB Troy Aikman against the Buffalo Bills. The game was played on January 31, 1993, in the Rose Bowl Stadium when Michael Jackson headed the Halftime Show. The game ended with a 17-52 score in the favor of the Cowboys, becoming one of the highest-scoring SB matchups.

Advertisement

1993: The Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills met for a rematch in Super Bowl XXVIII. The game was played on January 30, 1994, with the Cowboys running it back with Jimmy Johnson as the head coach and Troy Aikman as the QB. The Cowboys defeated the Bills for a second year straight with a 30-13 score. Running back Emmitt Smith was awarded the Super Bowl MVP who took over the game in the second half.

San Francisco 49ers (Joe Montana)

1988: Joe Montana gave the football world a taste of his greatness after winning the Super Bowl XXIII on January 22, 1989. With Bill Walsh as the head coach, the 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals with a final score of 16-20. What made the game iconic was Montana’s final few drives marching 92 yards down the stretch with just 3:10 on the clock.

1989: The 49ers ran it back with Joe Montana as the quarterback, but Bill Walsh was replaced by rookie HC George Seifert. The San Francisco 49ers met the Denver Broncos for the Super Bowl XXIV matchup on January 28th, 1990. Montana-led Niners dominated the entire game with the final score of 55-10. Montana was awarded the Super Bowl MVP for his remarkable throwing game scoring five touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Terry Bradshaw)

1978: The 70s were easily dominated by the Steelers with Terry Bradshaw as their signal-caller and Chuck Noll as the head coach. In 1979, the mighty Steelers took on the Dallas Cowboys for a Super Bowl XIII matchup on January 21, 1979. Suffice to say the Bradshaw-Noll partnership paid off with a 35-31 victory. Bradshaw was named the Super Bowl MVP for his blockbuster performance scoring 318 yards and 4 touchdowns.

1979: The legendary duo of Bradshaw and Noll ran it back with yet another Super Bowl win on January 20, 1980. The Steelers defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XIV (19-31) at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Bradshaw was once again awarded the Super Bowl MVP for scoring 309 yards and two touchdowns during the matchup.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Terry Bradshaw)

1974: The Super Bowl IX was the first Super Bowl won by the Pittsburgh Steelers which became the start of a dynasty under the coaching of Chuck Noll. In their first SB game together the Steelers defeated the Minnesota Vikings by 16-6 on January 12, 1975. Fullback Franco Harris was awarded the Super Bowl MVP for recovering a fumble and scoring in the second half of the game with a 9-yard run.

1975: The Steelers won their second Super Bowl on January 18, 1976, when they took over the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl X. Terry Bradshaw’s team emerged victorious with a 17-21 score in the Miami Orange Bowl Stadium. Wide receiver Lynn Swann was named the Super Bowl MVP for setting an SB record of 164 yards.

Miami Dolphins (Bob Griese)

1972: The 1972 season of the Miami Dolphins is in itself a legend of its own after the team went unbeaten the entire season with a perfect record (14-0) and even winning Super Bowl VII on January 14, 1973, with Bob Griese as the QB and Don Shula as the HC. The Dolphins defeated the Washington Redskins by 14-7. A run that perfect has never been recorded since. The only team that came close to it was the Patriots in 2007 after Tom Brady had a nearly perfect run only to lose the Super Bowl against Eli Manning’s Giants.

1973: The Dolphins had a repeat on the Super Bowl the next year, winning their second straight championship game on January 13, 1974. Bob Griese led his team to a 7-24 win against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII. However, this time the Dolphins came two games short of a perfect season.

Green Bay Packers (Bart Starr)

1966: The Super Bowl I was certainly a day to remember when QB Bart Starr led the Green Bay Packers to a win against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 15, 1967, with Vince Lombardi as the head coach. Starr became the first to win the Super Bowl MVP for completing 16 of 23 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

1967: The Packers defended their Super Bowl title by going for a repeat the very next year and winning Super Bowl II on January 14, 1968, with Bart Starr and Vince Lombardi. Packers defeated the Oakland Raiders by 33-14 and Starr was awarded the SB MVP for a second straight year.