How Much Did Ben Affleck Earn from the Super Bowl LVIII Ad?

As the Super Bowl is on the horizon again, limelights are on the financial side of the event for the league and stars throughout. Capitalizing on the same last year, Ben Affleck starred in a Dunkin Donuts ad that made many chuckle at his unabashed love for donuts. Posing as a drive-thru Dunkin Donuts worker in a 30-second clip, Affleck pocketed a staggering $10 million.

Ben isn’t the only one who has cashed in on the Super Bowl ad fever. Larry David made an equivalent of $10 million for the FTX ad. Again this year, the companies have started releasing ads ahead of the SB to capitalize on the buzz that builds up gradually. Some names include Budweiser’s ad that features Clydesdales, Michelob Ultra with Lionel Messi and Uber Eats with Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer with a sitcom ‘Friends’ reference.

While this might seem too much of a task, data on the Super Bowl’s selling power is plenty. As the most watched sport in the United States, the NFL constitutes a $20 billion industry. TV deals are an important part of its revenue with networks also shelling out billions for broadcasting rights. This provides the agencies a shot to pitch their products to the most viewers in a moment of enthusiasm. The results? Reportedly, Dunkin Donuts sold more donuts- the day after the SB ad by Affleck, than any other day in history.

In fact, the buzz is so high that the NFL is projected to generate close to $700 million in four hours of the showdown this year. But, this means that the companies shall be required to pay a hefty amount to pitch their products to the Super Bowl audience.

What is The Cost of Super Bowl Ads 2024?

As the countdown to the SB LVIII intensifies, the spotlight isn’t just on the players. Amidst the fervor, the advertisers are vying for attention on the grandest stage of American sports. With an average of 70 commercials displayed during the broadcast for 46 minutes of ad time, securing the Super Bowl ad spot is a lengthy feat.

The rewarding ordeal causes $7 million for a 30-second slot for the companies that pass the vetting criteria. While this might seem exorbitant, the Super Bowl’s viewership close to 115 million with a staggering 98.8% staying tuned during ads justifies the hefty price. Despite the rates, the craze surrounding the Super Bowl ads has seen a 59% upward trend in the last decade.

However, the extra layer of intrigue that also adds to the SB frenzy is the iconic halftime show. This year, Usher will take center stage, paying homage to the legacy of Black artists before him. With a massive audience that has gone up to 120 million as Rihanna took the stage in 2023, the halftime is regarded as a 13-minute uninterrupted promotion for the artist.

Therefore, the artists have performed for free, or even chosen to spend out of their pockets to perform at halftime. This Super Bowl LVIII is another opportunity for Usher to make a mark as indelible as SB LVII, as the Chiefs face the 49ers in a tough showdown.