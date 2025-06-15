“Nothing Bigger Than American Football in America”: Sportscaster Explains Why Patrick Mahomes is More Popular Than Lionel Messi in the U.S.

Whether it’s through their respective partnerships with Adidas or just a friendly meetup, the paths of Lionel Messi and Patrick Mahomes have crossed each other on numerous occasions. In fact, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner even made the trip to New Orleans this past February to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs as they attempted to complete their historic championship three-peat.

Advertisement

Even though Messi is certainly one of the most recognizable names in all of sports, the hosts of Fox Sports Radio’s Covino and Rich Show believe that Mahomes is still the more popular persona when it comes to the United States.

Given the mixed relationship that Americans have with the game of soccer, Steve Covino suggests that the U.S. populous has yet to fully embrace the sport that is often heralded as “the beautiful game.”

“I’m going Mahomes. It’s America’s game. There’s nothing bigger than American football in America. Worldwide, there’s no comparison whatsoever.”

Covino’s co-host in Rich Davis couldn’t help but to agree, however, when it comes to younger demographics, there could be some room for optimism in regards to the popularity of soccer in the U.S.

Nevertheless, the question of which star would American children rather see proved to be an interesting thought experiment for him.”

“If you ask 100 middle school and high school kids, ‘Hey kids, who do you want to come to the school?” Would they say Mahomes or Messi? …I think it’s an interesting question because my first thought was, globally, Messi, what a big star… I thought, here in the states, Mahomes, but maybe not… I feel like the younger generation puts soccer in that category [with football.]“

At the end of the day, according to Covino, the numbers don’t lie. Even though the NFL saw a slight two-percent dip in ratings this year, the viewing habits of Americans still predominantly favor gridiron football. In the end, the television ratings help settle the argument.

“There’s way more Americans watching American football than soccer here in this country. Ratings prove it. There’s just no doubt, there’s no denying that. Just based on that, and the more and more it becomes an international game… He has the rest of the world, Messi does. There’s no denying, he is a mammoth outside of America… But I think Mahomes edges him out here.”

Thankfully, Mahomes and Messi are more concerned with the success of their teams than they are with being celebrated by the masses. Their respective star power continues, not because of selfishness and individual trophies, but because of their selflessness and willingness to put the needs of their clubs ahead of themselves.

Then again, considering that the two of them have produced a FIFA World Cup and a pair of Lombardi trophies since 2022, it’s fair to say that they both harbor a more-than-healthy fan base that will last for generations to come.