“How’d I Get So Lucky”: Johnny Manziel’s Girlfriend Shares Adorable Glimpses of Them Bathing Together on His Birthday

Samnur Reza
Published

Johnny Manziel and his girlfriend Josie Canseco

Johnny Manziel (left) and Josie Canseco (right) / Credit – USA TODAY Sports and Instagram @josiecanseco

Johnny Manziel, once the prodigal son of the NFL and a legend in college football, celebrated his 32nd birthday last Saturday. For the special occasion, he was surrounded by family, friends, and especially his significant other—his girlfriend, Josie Canseco. She made Johnny’s birthday even more special, sharing an intimate video of them and a heartfelt message.

In the brief video shared on her Instagram story, Josie is sitting in the fetal position in a bathtub, holding a shower head in her hand, cleaning herself with water. She is sometimes captured looking at the camera, smiling and blushing, as Manziel is busy and concentrated, rubbing shampoo in Canseco’s hair from the back.

Has he taken some kind of class from a salon? We couldn’t tell you, but he looked nothing short of a pro.

On the video, Josie penned a note that started with, “A love like you (heart emoji) my best friend, and my forever.” She then expressed pride in how Manziel has grown as a person, thanking him for his “kindest” heart. At the end, she called herself lucky to be spending this journey together.

“I’m so proud of the man you’ve grown into. You’re the kindest heart I’ve ever met. How’d I get so lucky (Sparkles emoji) happy Birthday my baby,” the note read.

Manziel’s singer friend, Dustin Corieri, shared a video of the celebration where he and Manziel’s circle (friends and families) sang Happy Birthday to the former NFL quarterback.

In the background of the video, a wall shelf is filled with wine, while people gathered there can be seen enjoying some drinks. After the singing is done, Josie can be seen giving Manziel a kiss, with someone in the background exclaiming, “Aww, that’s cute.”

In another IG Story, Josie shared a picture of Manziel getting ready to sleep on FaceTime—something couples do when they are apart. She added a cute caption that read, “(I) will FaceTime sleep with you till I die (hearts hands emoji).”

For her last birthday post, Josie shared a brief video of her watching football with Manziel on TV. They were watching the Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Nittany Lions game. And obviously, the power couple was rooting for the Ducks. Given that Manziel had once committed to Oregon, it didn’t come as a surprise.

Manziel received another gift on his birthday as the Ducks went on to win the Big 10 championship 45-37—a matchup that kept us hooked until the end.

