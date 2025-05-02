“Bronny James Was Never Flashy”: Shannon Sharpe Says Shedeur Sanders Is ‘More Like Johnny Manziel’

Shedeur Sanders and Bronny James are two of the most polarizing figures in American sports today. Their names frequently surface in debates about nepotism, with critics arguing that neither has shown exceptional talent worthy of the media attention they receive, attention largely driven by their famous fathers. But can their situations be compared? Is Shedeur the “Bronny of football,” or is Bronny more like the Colorado alum? Some people certainly think the comparison fits.

However, Shannon Sharpe sees things differently. On a recent episode of The Nightcap, the Hall of Famer discussed Shedeur Sanders’ basketball equivalent with former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson.

Joe suggested that Sanders’ closest basketball comp is Mike Williams, the shooting guard from Sacramento State. According to him, Williams’ talent, leadership, and flashes of brilliance at UCF mirror what Shedeur brings to the football field. He sees Williams as a rising star with the potential to take college basketball by storm.

Some fans in the comments pushed back, insisting that Bronny James is the more obvious comparison, mostly because of the shared narrative of famous fathers and media attention. But Shannon wasn’t buying it. He pointed out that Bronny wasn’t a top prospect coming out of college and that his NBA buzz was largely due to his father’s influence. That’s not the case with Shedeur.

Ocho Cinco echoed the sentiment, saying Shedeur brings something different—he has presence, swagger, and flair. While Bronny is currently defined by being “LeBron’s son,” Shedeur has carved out his own identity. He’s not just floating by on Deion Sanders’ name.

” That’s not a good comparison. The cache and the aura that each of them has are completely different. Bronny is LeBron’s son, but Shedeur and what comes with Shedeur it’s a little bit more. Bronnie little more low-key,” Ocho explained.

Sharpe went further, saying that, unlike Bronny, Shedeur has always been flashy, even dating back to his Jackson State days. Bronny, by contrast, tends to keep a low profile. For Shannon, the most accurate comparison for Shedeur isn’t someone from basketball—it’s former college football sensation Johnny Manziel, also known as “Johnny Football.” Ocho agreed with the assessment.

“Bronny was never flashy. Shedeur was doing this at Jackson State. All Bronny do is, he make a shot and he run back down the court. Shedeur is more like Johnny Manziel or something like that,” Shannon outlined.

All the flash and bravado may have cost Shedeur Sanders millions. Had he been taken in the first round as many expected, his rookie contract would have reflected that. Instead, he slid to the fifth round, meaning he’ll now earn less than what he made in college through NIL deals.

But at this point, money should be the least of his concerns. He’s in the NFL now, and his only focus should be proving he belongs. This is his chance to silence the doubters and show that the reports questioning his character and ability were wrong.

If he puts in the work and wins the starting job in Cleveland, the money will follow. And it’s not like he’s broke—Sanders still has a solid financial cushion from his college NIL deals, some of which have reportedly carried over into the NFL. But none of that will matter if he doesn’t perform.

As a fifth-round pick, his spot on the roster is far from guaranteed. He’ll need to show up to training camp ready to compete because if he doesn’t prove he’s the Browns’ future at quarterback, they won’t hesitate to move on.