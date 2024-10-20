“I Can’t Believe…”: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Left Speechless by the Support His Team Received From London Fans

For the second straight season, the New England Patriots have jetted across the Atlantic to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The atmosphere, unsurprisingly, is electric, with Patriots fans flocking to the NFL’s second home, London — something Robert Kraft certainly didn’t have on his bingo card.

When CBS Sports had the chance to speak with the 83-year-old owner, the first thing they asked was whether he ever imagined receiving this level of support at an international game. Clearly amazed by the turnout, with thousands of fans swarming not only the game but the pre-game events, Kraft said:

“I can’t believe walking in here and seeing this: dedicated people, these are committed fans.”

Kraft got to address the fans as well, where he was heard enthusiastically shouting, “How about that Drake Maye.” This matchup against the Jaguars marks rookie Maye’s second start this season.

Despite coming off a loss against the visiting Houston Texans last week at Gillette Stadium, Maye left the Patriots fanbase in awe with his 40-yard deep-strike touchdown pass to receiver Kayshon Boutte late in the game. London fans are hoping to see the same level of fire from the quarterback this weekend.

Both teams are currently at 1-5, at the bottom of their respective divisions. However, Kraft asserted in his address to fans that he and the Patriots’ management are leaving no stone unturned for the betterment of the franchise, adding that ‘winning football’ is the most important thing to him and his family.

“There is nothing more important to our family than winning football games… I promise you we’re building something special”

That said, it will take more than a miracle for the Patriots to make a comeback and become a playoff contender this season. However, considering the team’s direction toward positive change, whether it’s in the head coaching position or at quarterback, there’s much to look forward to for a Patriots fan.

By the end of the second quarter, the Patriots are trailing by 12 points. Maye was the first to put a score on the board with his 16-yard touchdown pass to JaMycal Hasty. However, the team has since given up three more scores and a two-point conversion to the Jaguars.