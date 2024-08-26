“I Didn’t Think I Could Get Pregnant”: Cam Newton’s 3rd Baby Mama Opened Up About Her Pregnancy Struggles Two Months Ago

Back in March, Cam Newton welcomed his eighth child and his first with girlfriend Jasmin Brown. While netizens were surprised by Brown’s casual announcement of the birth via her Instagram stories, a subsequent post from the stand-up comedian revealed that her pregnancy experience was nothing short of an emotional roller coaster.

Advertisement

In an Instagram reel shared in June, Newton’s third baby mama revealed that she first noticed signs of pregnancy around the same time last year. This stage, though, was never part of her plans, as she had always envisioned herself as a “bonus mom,” raising someone else’s children.

Hence, Jasmin kept ignoring the early signs of pregnancy and continued with her busy life until her well-wishers finally convinced her to take a test. As expected, the test came back positive, changing her life forever as she was on her way to motherhood for the first time.

Along similar lines, Jasmin was heard saying:

“Honestly, I didn’t think I could get pregnant. I told myself I’m just going to be a bonus mom and I’m just gonna love the fu*k out of these kids and be a positive role model in their lives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Brown (@watchjazzy)

The reel resonated with a lot of netizens as they could relate to the emotion of an accidental pregnancy, changing their entire outlook toward motherhood.

However, this also raised questions about why Cam hasn’t yet put a ring on Jasmin’s finger, despite the fact that they have been dating since 2021. The situation escalated last week even further when Cam expressed his desire to marry, a sentiment that seems quite contrary to his current situation.

“You will selfishly create broken families”: Dr. Bryant destroys Newton’s relationship habits

The latest episode of Newton’s Funky Friday podcast saw the former Panthers star take a risk by getting an unconventional guest in psychologist Dr. Cheyenne Bryant.

Fans were naturally intrigued to see how this podcast would unfold, given Cam’s controversial reputation regarding relationships. Watching Dr. Bryant analyze him and his stance on relationships promised to be compelling—and it indeed turned out to be just that.

Cam started by revealing that he is “taking his time” when it comes to marriage, despite having eight kids with three women. It is at this point that Dr. Bryant served the former NFL star with the cold truth: he is lying to himself by saying that he is taking his time for marriage.

On the flip side, the psychologist pointed out that Cam’s patience and selectiveness seem to disappear when it comes to procreation. She cautioned that his selective approach could lead to pain and broken families:

“You are proactively choosing where you want to be active at and where you want to take your time. You want to take your time in having a wife because of your own fears, but you will… and I say this with all respect and love… you will selfishly create broken families.”

Cam Newton’s brain needs to be studied in a lab. He’s telling Dr. Bryant that he desires to be married, but has 8 children by 3 women. She broke him down with the truth about his reality, but he can’t grasp the concept. pic.twitter.com/lCs84j1HHU — Boochie is the Name (@stoppfeenin) August 24, 2024

While the jury is still out on Cam’s true stance on marriage, it’s hard to disagree with Dr. Bryant’s assessment. Many also believe there’s a clear double standard in Cam’s actions and words. This might be acceptable if he consistently adhered to one narrative, but being indecisive is painful for both his baby mothers and fans who look up to him.